TOWANDA — After 10 long years the NTL title returns to Towanda.
The Lady Knights took care of business against Wyalusing 63-44 to earn the Division-I win and clinch the championship, their first since 2010.
“It feels pretty great,” Towanda’s Hannah Chandler remarked.
“It feels amazing,” added Knight Porschia Bennett. “I’m glad I could spend it with my team. It feels so good.”
They end with the same NTL record as Athens but one less division loss gives them the tiebreaker.
The Knights jumped out to a 23-9 first quarter lead. The Rams cut it to a single digit deficit twice in the second and third quarters but a 15 point fourth quarter secured the win for Towanda.
Towanda put a big focus on this game after Wyalusing’s upset of Athens last week.
“We put a big focus on defense,” Chandler said. “We practiced our press.”
That paid off as they led throughout the game and kept Wyalusing’s rallies to a minimum.
“It feels really good,” Towanda coach Rich Sutton said. “It’s been a long process. A couple years ago we weren’t very good but my girls have worked hard, the girls have put in the time and it paid off.”
Erin Barrett had 20 points and seven boards for Towanda while Porschia Bennett added 19 points, six boards and five steals.
Amanda Horton and Chandler had 10 points a piece while Paige Manchester had four points.
Callie Bennett netted 13 points to lead Wyalusing with Hailey Jayne scoring 10 points and Layla Botts netting eight. Madison Putnam had six points, Catherine Brown notched four, Olivia Leichliter scored two and Daphne Fassett rounded things out with one point.
Towanda was in the hunt last year only to lose out to Wellsboro at the end.
They got much of that team back and added in the freshman Manchester.
“She’s a difference maker,” Sutton said. “We have five girls that can play and a couple girls coming off the bench. Teams couldn’t key in only one player, we’re a balanced team.”
It was another tight year and it looked like Athens was going to take the division title when they beat Towanda at home a week and a half ago.
“We really thought Athens was going to have it,” Chandler said. “But anything can happen, you never know.”
But last week Wyalusing edged Athens to swing it back to Towanda, who finished it off Monday.
“Everyone freaked out,” Porschia Bennett said when they heard about the upset. “We were so excited to play.”
Nobody freaked out more than their coach, who said his phone blew up with messages about the score the second it was over.
“That was the greatest thing I ever heard,” Sutton remarked. “Wyalusing is a good team. They’ve got some talent. I told the girls after we loss that if Wyalusing showed up to play a game against Athens they could beat them and they did it and thankfully they did because it gave us an opportunity to do what we can do and we did what we needed to do.”
It will be a busy week for Towanda as they travel to Tioga Wednesday then host either Canton or NP-Mansfield Thursday in the first round of the NTL Showdown.
“We have to worry about two games back to back,” said Sutton. “We need the Wednesday game for district seeding and then the showcase will start. We’ll see who we get and try to figure out who to prepare for.”
For now, though, the Lady Knights are going to savor this one, which looked unlikely two weekends ago.
“I’m glad I’m apart of it,” said Chandler.
