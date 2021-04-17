SAYRE — The Towanda boys beat Sayre 106-41, while NP-Mansfield’s boys beat Sayre 86-83.
For the girls Towanda beat Sayre 119-24, while NP-Mansfield beat Sayre 78-27.
NP-Mansfield’s girls won the 3200 relay in 12:25 and in the discus Hannah Risch of Towanda won at 78-feet, 4 1/2-inches, followed by NP-Mansfield’s Tierney Patterson (62-feet, 6 1/2-inches) and Towanda’s Erin Barrett (54-feet, 2-inches).
Hannah Ryck of Towanda won the 100 hurdles in 19.28 followed by teammate Kelci Carle (29.44) and NP-Mansfield’s Ella Swingle (21.35).
Mikenna Shafer of Towanda won the 100 meters in 14.0, followed by teammates Kelsea Allen-Smith (14.16) and Mirra Neilson (14.69).
Sayre’s Carrie Claypool won the 1600 in 6:06.57, followed by NP-Mansfield’s Addison Farrer (6:14.08) and Grace Farrer (6:27.09).
In the shot Patterson won at 23-feet, 10 1/2-inches, followed by Risch (22-feet, 5 1/2-inches and Ellie Boyle of Sayre (22-feet, 3-inches).
Towanda won the 400 relay in 56.84 and in the 400 meters Eliza Fowler won in 1:08.30, followed by teammate Porschia Bennett (1:09) and Sidney Landis of NP-Mansfield.
Ryck won the 300 hurdles in 58.34, followed by Carle (59.22) and Swingle (1:00.38).
Claypool won the 800 in 2:54.50, followed by Ella Farrer (2:58.95) and Addison Farrer (3:03.85).
Bennett won the 200 in 29.03, followed by Allen-Smith (29.50) and Sophia Domenech (31.78).
Ryck won the triple jump at 29-feet, 9-inches, followed by NP-Mansfield’s Darby Stetter (28-feet, 3-inches) and Olivia Sparbanie of Towanda 25-feet, 7 1/2-inches.
Bennett won the long jump at 14-feet, 1 1/2-inches, followed by Shafer (13-feet, 2 1/2-inches) and Sparbanie (12-feet, 7 1/2-inches).
Barrett won the javelin at 68-feet, 8 1/2-inches, followed by Patterson (68-feet, 4-inches) and Towanda’s Kaitlyn Nonnemacher (67-feet, 7-inches).
Claypool won the 3200 in 13:21.84, followed by Grace Farrer (14:34.45) and Madalyn Farrer of NPM (15:13.45).
Ari Strickland of Towanda won the pole vault at 6-feet, followed by Sparbanie (5-feet, 6-inches) and Shafer (5-feet, 6-inches).
Towanda won the 1600 relay in 4:56.63.
Bennett won the high jump at 4-feet, 4-inches, followed by Stetter (4-feet, 2-inches) and Lauran Krall of Sayre (3-feet, 6-inches).
For the boys NP-Mansfield won the 3200 relay in 10:18.89 and in the 110 hurdles Towanda’s Elias Schrawder won in 20.32, followed by teammates Dan Storres (20.66) and Nick Place (21.13).
In the 100 Justin Schoonover of Towanda won in 11.62, followed by teammate Dillon Gallagher (12:03) and Jackson Brion of NPM (12.47).
NP-Mansfield’s Noah Shedden won the 1600 in 5:07.84, followed by Towanda’s Eric McGee (5:37.83) and Sayre’s Nathan Romanawski (5:44.77.5)
Towanda won the 400 relay in 49.09.
Kevin Alexander of NPM won the 400 in 1:01.15, followed by teammate Jett Harold (1:01.29) and Schoonover in 1:03.12.
In the 300 hurdles Lambert won in 48.56, followed by Sayre’s Bobby Benjamin (49.47) and Schrawder (53.19).
In the 800 Shedden won in 2:22.4, followed by McGee (2:38.02) and Towanda’s Joey Weinman (2:39.9).
Gallagher won the 200 in 25.31, followed by Dan Lawrence of NPM in 26.50 and teammate Isaac Tice (26.94).
Belles won the discus at 108-feet, 10-inches, followed by NP-Mansfield’s Daniel Bates (101-feet, 2 1/2-inches) and Sayre’s Donovan Wynn (86-feet, 11 1/2-inches).
Jarayke Worthington of Towanda won the long jump at 17-feet, 1-inch, followed by Sayre’s Connor Young (17-feet) and Teagan Irish of Towanda (16-feet, 3-inches).
Towanda’s Logan Lambert won the triple jump at 37-feet, 1/2-inches, followed by Young (33-feet, 9 1/4-inches) and Worthington (31-feet, 7-inches).
Shedden won the 3200 in 11:04.52, followed by Towanda’s Nate Spencer (13:21.54) and NPM’s Michael Harman (13:49.56)
NP-Mansfield won the 1600 relay in 4:06.19.
Benjamin won the pole vault at 10-feet, 6-inches, followed by Mitchell Mosier of Towanda (9-feet) and teammate Cody Griffith (8-feet).
Schoonover won the javelin at 120-feet, 7-inches, followed by teammate Logan Anderson (115-feet) and NP-Mansfield’s Brody Burleigh (113-feet, 3 1/2-inches).
Young won the high jump at 5-feet, followed by Mosier (4-feet, 8-inches) and Towanda’s Mason Hartmann (4-feet, 4-inches).
GIRLS: Wyalusing 104, Canton 40
BOYS: Wyalusing 103, Canton 45
In the pole vault for the boys Alex Hunsinger of Wyalusing won at 8-feet, followed by teammate Alex Boyd (7-feet).
Taylor Spencer of Wyalusing won the girls pole vault at 6-feet, followed by teammates Hayley Anaya (6-feet) and Priscilla Newton (5-feet, 6-inches).
Canton’s Connor Foust won the boys’ 100 in 12.2, followed by Wyalusing’s Brian Arnold (12.2) and Joey Gonsauls (12.5) and for the girls Wyalusing’s Olivia Haley won in 13.2, followed by Canton’s Laci Niemczyk (13.9) and Wyalusing’s Hanah Ely (14.3).
In the 100 hurdles Anna Kipp of Wyalusing won at 23.0, followed by teammate Ruth Weaver (23.3).
Caiden Williams of Canton won the discus at 111-feet, 6-inches, followed by Wyalusing’s Jacob Palfreyman (103-feet, 6-inches) and Abram Bennett (98-feet, 11-inches).
For the girls Reagan Kelley of Canton won the discus at 67-feet, 3-inches, followed by teammate Brittany Mosher (63-feet, 11-inches) and Wyalusing’s Brooklyn Milne (61-feet).
In the 110 hurdles Wyalusing’s Darevin Curlee won in 18.8 followed by teammate Colbrin Nolan.
In the boys’ 800 Justin Hiduk of Wyalusing won in 2:11, followed by Canton’s Hunter Ostrander (2:30) and Clayton Petlock of Wyalusing (2:35).
For the girls Camille McRoberts won in 2:43, followed by Wyalusing’s Catherine Brown (2:44) and Sierra Allen (2:50).
Grayden Cobb of Wyalusing won the high jump at 5-feet, 4-inches, followed by Williams (5-feet, 2-inches) and Ethan Lewis of Wyalusing (5-feet, 2-inches).
Madison Armitage of Wyalusing won for the girls at 4-feet, 6-inches, followed by Newton (4-feet, 4-inches) and Ely (4-feet, 4-inches).
Canton won the boys’ 1600 relay in 3:56 and Wyalusing won for the girls in 4:50.
In the shot Palfreyman won at 41-feet, 3-inches, followed by Williams (38-feet, 2 1/2-inches) and Derek Atherton-Ely of Canton (35-feet, 11-inches).
Kelley won the shot for the girls at 28-feet, 10-inches, followed by Marissa Johnson of Wyalusing (25-feet) and Lauren Gleckner of Canton (20-feet, 10-inches).
In the 300 hurdles Curlee won at 50.4, followed by Nolan (1:01) and Dylan Smith of Canton (1:05).
For the girls Kipp won at 1:07, followed by Weaver (1:08).
Wyalusing’s boys won the 3200 relay in 11:35 and the girls won in 13:29.
Petlock won the 1600 for the boys in 5:40, followed by Wyalusing’s Josh Stoddard (6:01) and Smith (6:26).
For the girls Allen won in 6:00, followed by McRoberts (6:00.5) and Brown (6:36).
In the triple jump Williams won at 38-feet, 8-inches, followed by Wyalusing’s Nolan Oswald (37-feet, 7-inches) and Canton’s Isaiah Niemczyk (36-feet, 5-inches).
Layla Botts of Wyalusing won the girls triple jump at 27-feet, 8-inches, followed by Newton (27-feet, 6 1/2-inches) and Spencer (26-feet, 1 1/2-inches).
Wyalusing boys (47.8) and girls (56.3) won the 400 relay.
In the 400 Hiduk won for the boys in 55.2, followed by Isaiah Niemczyk (55.6) and Mason Shultz of Canton (59.7).
For the girls Laci Niemczyk won at 1:07, followed by Wyalusing’s Kassandra Kerin (1:14) and Natalie Kapichok of Canton (1:17).
Arnold won the 200 in 25.8, followed by Hunsinger (26.1) and Riley Slocum of Wyalusing (26.4).
Haley won for the girls in 28.1, followed by Laci Niemczyk (30.0) and Mia Wilcox of Wyalusing (30.9).
Hiduk won the 3200 in 13:52, followed by teammate Brody Fuhrey (14:34) and Hunter Huffman of Canton (17:03).
Allen won the girls’ 3200 in 13:52.
In the boys’ long jump Oswald won at 18-feet, 3-inches, followed by Foust (17-feet, 9 1/2-inches) and Isaiah Niemczyk (17-feet, 1-inch).
Spencer won the girls long jump at 12-feet, 3-inches, followed by Canton’s Kaydee Larcom (12-feet, 1-inch) and Newton of Wyalusing (11-feet, 6-inches).
Bennett won the javelin at 124-feet, 5-inches, followed by Atherton-Ely (120-feet, 8-inches) and Hunsinger (103-feet, 5-inches).
Marissa Johnson of Wyalusing won the girls javelin at 67-feet, 4-inches, followed by Gleckner (66-feet, 6-inches) and Emilee Otis of Wyalusing (62-feet, 8-inches).
GIRLS: Troy 96, Wellsboro 49
BOYS: Wellsboro 78, Troy 70
For the girls in the 100 Anneliese Getola won in 13.64, followed by teammates Grace Sherman (13.74) and Anna Lewis (14.36).
Getola won the 200 in 29.94, followed by teammate Rachele Ainey (31.06) and Hannah Morey of Wellsboro (31.07).
Bailey Johnson of Troy won the 400 in 1:12.41, followed by teammate Molly Davison (1:14.10) and Emily Richardson (1:15.27).
Julia Colton of Troy won the 800 in 2:46.35, followed by Aislinn Hoose (2:54.84) and Troy’s Natalie Williams (3:26.01).
Sydney Taylor Troy won the 1600 in 6:21.32, followed by teammates Lilly Depew (7:02.30) and Natalie Williams (7:15.49).
Taylor won the 3200 in 14:25.92, followed by DePew (15:24.55) and Kathryn Burnett of Wellsboro won the 100 hurdles in 18.83, followed by Troy’s Elizabeth Geer (18.94) and Ella Posada of Wellsboro (20.70).
Taylor won the 300 hurdles in 57.21, followed by Burnett (58.93) and Geer (1:001.12).
Troy won the 400 relay in 56.10 and the 3200 relay in 12:08.16, while Wellsboro won the 1600 relay in 5:47.63.
Sarah Abadi of Wellsboro won the high jump at 4-feet, 4-inches and Olivia Call of Troy won the pole vault at 6-feet, 6-inches, followed by teammate Bailey Johnson (6-feet, 6-inches) and Hannah Nuss of Wellsboro (4-feet, 6-inches).
Call won the long jump at 14-feet, 6-inches, followed by Sherman (14-feet, 3-inches) and Ainey (13-feet, 9-inches).
Geer won the triple jump at 27-feet, 6 3/4-inches, followed by Wellsboro’s Alina Pietrzyk (26-feet, 9 3/4-inches) and Olivia Chilson (25-feet, 6 1/4-inches).
Kiyah Boyce of Wellsboro won the shot at 26-feet, 3-inches, followed by Troy’s Hope Housknecht (25-feet, 7-inches) and Grace Harlan of Wellsboro (25-feet, 6-inches).
Boyce won the discus at 85-feet, 6-inches, followed by Housknecht (73-feet, 3-inches) and Emma Coolidge of Wellsboro (68-feet, 7-inches).
Coolidge won the javelin at 94-feet, 10-inches, followed by Pietrzyk (86-feet, 10-inches) and Davison (70-feet, 9-inches.
Joseph Grab of Wellsboro won the boys’ 100 in 11.57, followed by teammate Jack Poirier (11.64) and Ridge Spencer of Troy (11.90).
Poirier won the 200 in 23.94, followed by Spencer (24.24) and Dillon Boyce of Wellsboro (26.11).
Isaia Watkins of Troy won the 400 in 1:00.94, followed by teammates Wyatt Hodlofski (1:04.16) and Blake Shedden (1:05.75).
Owen Richardson of Wellsboro won the 800 in 2:19.35, followed by teammate Spencer Wetzel (2:20.15) and Jacob Hinman of Troy (2:33.57).
Troy’s Owen Williams won the 1600 in 5:13.71, followed by Richardson (5:25.90) and Hinman (5:45.97) and Williams won the 3200 in 12:25.55, followed by Wellsboro’s Gabe Guignard (13:09.99).
Dustin Hagin of Troy won the 110 hurdles in 16.05, followed by teammate Austin Smith (21.84) and Hagin won the 300 hurdles in 43.58, followed by teammates Paul Seadler (55.24) and Smith (55.98).
Wellsboro won the 400 relay in 46.48 and Troy won the 1600 relay (3:57.06) and 3200 relay (9:37.39).
Blake Shedden of Troy won the high jump at 5-feet, 2-inches, followed by Wellsboro’s Justice Harlan (5-feet) and Tom Aden (4-feet, 10-inches).
Anthony Romania of Wellsboro won the pole vault at 9-feet, 6-inches, followed by Troy’s Seth Seymour (9-feet) and Wetzel (8-feet).
Poirier won the long jump at 19-feet, 5-inches, followed by Troy’s Colin Loveland (18-feet, 10-inches) and Spencer (18-feet, 9-inches).
Loveland won the triple jump at 39-feet, 3-inches, followed by Sam Rudy of Wellsboro (38-feet, 4 1/2-inches) and Hodlofski (36-feet, 2 1/2-inches).
Harlan won the shot at 35-feet, 3-inches, followed by Wellsboro’s Wyatt Gastrock (33-feet, 10-inches) and Joseph Brown (32-feet, 8-inches).
Harlan won the discus at 95-feet, 4-inches, followed by Gastrock (78-feet, 1-inch) and Blaise Florio of Wellsboro (76-feet, 7-inches).
Harlan won the javelin at 106-feet, 6-inches, followed by Gastrock (104-feet, 6-inches) followed by Noah Morey of Wellsboro (92-feet, 7-inches).
