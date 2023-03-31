CANTON — The Towanda track and field squads picked up wins over Canton and Meadowbrook Christian on Wednesday.
The Towanda girls beat Canton 70-62 and took down Meadowbrook 93-24. Canton beat Meadowbrook 88-30.
CANTON — The Towanda track and field squads picked up wins over Canton and Meadowbrook Christian on Wednesday.
The Towanda girls beat Canton 70-62 and took down Meadowbrook 93-24. Canton beat Meadowbrook 88-30.
In boys action, the Black Knights earned an 81-59 win over Canton and a 110-28 victory over Meadowbrook. Canton earned a 73-26 win over Meadowbrook.
In the girls meet, Towanda’s Anna Dunn won the 100 and 400 meters, while teammate Kelsea Allen-Smith won the 200.
Canton’s Camille McRoberts won the 800 and the 1,600 races.
Towanda’s Kelci Carle won the 100 and 300 hurdles, while the Lady Knights won the 400 relay and Canton took the 1,600 relay.
Canton’s Kendall Kitchen took first in the long jump, while Natalie Kapichok won the triple jump and Towanda’s Marine Maynard won the pole vault.
Alexis McRoberts won the discus for the Warriors, who also got a win from Samantha Brackman in the javelin.
Towanda’s Athena Chacona won the shot put.
On the boys side of things, Towanda’s Andre Barker won the 100 and 200 meter sprints.
Towanda’s Michael Ferrulli won the 400 and long jump, while teammates Wyatt Stranger won the 3,200 and Dan Storrs won both the 110 and 300 hurdles.
Canton won the 1,600 relay and also took the 3,200 relay.
Towanda’s Cologero Mignano won the triple jump and Mitchell Mosier won the pole vault.
Canton’s Kyle Kapichok took first in the discus and Wyatt Karpinski won the javelin. William Colton won the shot put.
