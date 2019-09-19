TOWANDA — The scoreboard read 0-0 when the game ended, but for the Towanda girls Wednesday’s game was almost like a win.
The Troy girls have been a perennial power in the NTL. They already have a tie against Athens this year, and are looking for another dominant season.
To look at the stats, the Trojans dominated the game.
They had 26 shots, Towanda had two. The Trojans had four corner kicks to three for Towanda. However, the one stat that mattered to the Black Knights was the zeros on the scoreboard when the game ended.
“I wish we could have won, but we worked really, really hard,” Towanda goalie Erin Barrett said.
“I consider that a win,” Teagan Willey said. “Because not only did the whole NTL count us out, but a lot of other people did to and just tying is basically a win for us after being counted out for so long.”
For both teams the game was a fun matchup all game long.
“The game was very fun, very intense but both teams gave it their all the entire game,” Troy’s Nicole McClellan said. “We knew going into the game that it wasn’t going to be easy and that they would have most of their players marking our attacking players, but both teams played very well. Towanda has greatly improved from previous years, it was definitely exciting.”
For the Black Knights games like Wednesday help them inch closer to making districts, something they missed by the narrowest of margins last year.
“It’s really exciting to think we could go to districts this year, because it hasn’t happened in a very long time,” Willey said.
Both Barrett and Willey played a big role in the shutout by the Black Knights.
Barrett finished the game with 26 saves for the Black Knights.
“I was working really hard, it was my first year back, I was working really hard with my team,’ Barrett said. “That team is really aggressive, there was a lot of stuff in the box.”
One thing that made life a bit easier for Barrett was the job Willey did containing Troy’s leading scorer McClellan.
The Trojans junior entered the game with 15 goals on the year, and she had reached 50 career goals as a sophomore a season ago.
For Willey the entire night was spent following her good friend, who she has played travel ball with, around the field.
“That’s probably the best part of the game having people on other teams that are such good friends, because it makes the competition so much better,” Willey said. “Going against people you don’t know, the competition is there, but when it’s someone you know you always want to be better.”
For Willey playing defense isn’t new, she does it a lot in travel, but following McClellan around the field was a bit different.
“It’s kind of like I’m a fly on the field,” she said. “I don’t really have a position, I just follow the person wherever the person goes.”
And, the Towanda senior had one main objective — do not let McClellan find the back of the net.
“That was basically the main thing,” she said. “She’s their main scorer, all we wanted to do was keep her from scoring.”
For Willey, she isn’t one to ever brag to her friends about things, but if she was, she feels like she’d have a little bit of bragging rights after holding her friend scoreless in the game.
“I am not much of a bragger, I don’t want to brag, but part of me wants to a little bit,” Willey joked.
It was all in good fun for the two friends as they went toe-to-toe all game, but also always find a time to enjoy the moments when they face each other.
“It was my last first game playing against Teagan, and the only game she has marked me in,” McClellan said. “She did a great job and really gave me a challenge. Teagan is an amazing player and we always have a few good laughs when we play each other.”
Having Willey on McClellan helped make things a bit easier for Barrett in goal.
“My team has my back,” she said. “We played really good defense. We were getting it out and Teagan did a really good job on Nicole.
“She (McClellan) creates a lot of plays and is a big threat to score so with Teagan on her it put me at ease.”
For Towanda the game was one where they feel like they showed what they can do as a group.
“It motivates us a lot,” Willey said. “Today we worked really hard. This was probably one of our best games as a team. Our defense was connecting and everyone was listening to everybody. Everybody was being positive and supportive. That was the best part.”
Autumn Dixon had two saves in goal for Troy.
While Troy had more shots in the first half of the game, one of the best scoring chances came off a Towanda corner, where Troy’s defense cleared the ball at the last second.
As the game wore on Troy got more and more aggressive on offense, and they had a number of chances in the overtime periods, but Towanda’s defense was up to the task.
Towanda has another tough test this week, as they go to Athens for a 10 a.m. game Saturday.
