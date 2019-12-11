TOWANDA — Towanda opened the season with a 62-3 win over Sayre in NTL wrestling action Tuesday.
Wyatt Delamater (132), Skyler Allen (138), Joseph Vanderpool (145), Will Bowen (182), Clay Watkins (195) and Tyler Hawley (120) all had falls for the Knights while Brandon Lantz (160), Aaron Herlt (220) and Shane Atwood (106) scored forfeits.
Bryant Green (170) earned a 15-0 technical fall in four minutes even while at 285 Alex Perez bumped up to get a 4-0 win over Nikolas Polzella.
Sayre’s victory came at 152 as Jacob Bennett decisioned Evan Johnson 4-3.
Towanda coach Bill Sexton was pleased with the start.
“It’s always good to get a new season going on a high note,” he said. “I thought our kids went out and wrestled pretty aggressively.”
He was happy to see his wrestlers put the last three weeks of practice to good use on the mat. Delamater, Allen and Vanderpool all used cradles to good effect in their wins.
“That’s one of things we’ve kind of worked on,” said Sexton. “Coach Maurer’s done a good job emphasizing that. We were looking for it all night long.”
Sexton was glad to see Delamater win his first varsity match.
“I told him you only get one chance to win your first varsity match,” he remarked.
He was also pleased with Perez’s win as he bumped up a weight class.
“He was giving up 62 pounds in the match,” said Sexton. “I thought he was aggressive in the first period — he controlled the ties and moved around the mat pretty well.”
In the second Polzella tried to use his size advantage, choosing the top position, but Perez quickly got to his feet. In the third Perez chose bottom and once again got up before getting a late takedown for the win.
“We wanted Alex to get the match tonight,” said Sexton. “He had a pretty solid season as a 220 and heavyweight for us last year and we want to keep continuing that this year. We’re happy to get him out there.”
The match ended with Hawley, who used three takedowns before getting the fall.
“We’re counting on him to have a solid season for us,” said Sexton. “He’s a 3-year starter for us, his fourth this year, and were looking for good things from him from a leadership stand point. We need him to do the kind of things he did tonight.”
Sexton was even glad to see Johnson compete in the loss.
“We got a solid bout out of Evan Johnson at 152,” he said.
Bennett got a takedown in the first and rode Johnson out.
The Redskin got a second takedown in the second but Johnson reversed him. In the third Johnson got a penalty point to cut it to 4-3 but Bennett was able to ride him out.
“In the long run those kind of bouts, they help you whether you win them or lose them,” said Sexton.
Towanda welcomes NEB on Thursday before hosting the Dandy Duals on Saturday.
Troy 51, Williamson 24
The Trojans won nine of 14 matches as earned an NTL wrestling dual meet win Tuesday.
Sheldon Seymour (126), Eli Randall (132), Peyton Jayne (152), Jacob Turner (160), Mason Woodward (170), Ed Cole (182) and Seth Seymour (113) all recorded falls.
Josh Isbell (195) scored a forfeit.
At 145 pounds Troy’s Jayden Renzo earned a 9-2 win over Troy Burrous.
For Williamson Ayden Sprague (120), Josh Hultz (138), Michael Sipps (220) and Kade Sottolano (285) all had falls.
Wyalusing 60, Northeast Bradford 12
The Rams won 10 of the 14 bouts Tuesday in NTL wrestling action.
Logan Newton (152), Zachary Shaffer (182), Jackson Chilson (220) and Darevin Curlee (120) all scored falls for Wyalusing.
Brian Arnold (160), Alex Boyd (113), Hunter Manahan (126), Nicholas Woodruff (132), Skyler Manahan (138) and Colbrin Nolan (145) all earned forfeits.
Kenric Ricci (170) and Dawson Brown (285) both earned forfeits for NEB.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.