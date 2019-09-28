The Towanda and Tunkhannock Athletic Departments announce a new rivalry trophy for football. The T-Town Battle for the Bone Trophy is proudly sponsored by Gannon Associates and will be awarded to the winner of the annual gridiron match-up.
After many conversations between athletic directors, Kenny Janiszewski (Tunkhannock) and Paul Lantz (Towanda) the two athletic departments determined that they needed to create a rivalry trophy and keep the game going for years to come. “It just makes sense,” said Lantz. “The two teams are close in proximity and play each other in other sports. Many of the football players see each other again in wrestling or another sport during the year, so it fuels the rivalry a little more. These match-ups have really heated up over the past few years.”
The two non-league rivals have battled many times over their storied histories, renewing the rivalry in 2016. The two teams have had great battles over the past three seasons with Towanda coming away with the past three wins including a 42-32 victory in 2018. The game often coincides with the schools Military Appreciation Night and was featured on WQMY/FOX 56 in Towanda in 2016 and in Tunkhannock in 2017.
The two athletic departments also schedule other sports including wrestling, volleyball, softball, tennis, swimming, golf and basketball. However, few top this gridiron classic, as it is always a hard hitting physical game when the two schools meet.
