Towanda volleyball falls to NP-Liberty

Towanda's Brea Overpeck sets a ball during Thursday's match against North Penn-Liberty.

 Review Photo/Ryan Sharp

TOWANDA – The Towanda Lady Black Knights hosted the NP-Liberty Lady Mounties on Thursday where they were swept by scores of 25-16, 25-12, and 25-7 to fall to 1-3 on the year.

Liberty would come out of the gates swinging and would gain momentum throughout their contest in Towanda and used a 25-16 win in set one to take a 1-0 lead.