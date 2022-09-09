Towanda volleyball falls to NP-Liberty

TOWANDA – The Towanda Lady Black Knights hosted the NP-Liberty Lady Mounties on Thursday where they were swept by scores of 25-16, 25-12, and 25-7 to fall to 1-3 on the year.
Liberty would come out of the gates swinging and would gain momentum throughout their contest in Towanda and used a 25-16 win in set one to take a 1-0 lead.
The margins would only widen as the night continued, and Liberty would once again come away with a big win in set two by a count of 25-12.
In the final set of play, Liberty put together their best set and escaped Towanda without a blemish as they picked up a lopsided 25-7 win and a 3-0 sweep and remained undefeated on the year.
Towanda would be led by a well-balanced performance from senior Paige Manchester who accumulated eight kills, and seven digs and was strong at the net recording four blocks.
Winter Saxon would also prove solid at the net and added three blocks, three points, and one kill as well.
Gracie Schoonover recorded two kills and five blocks while Aziza Ismailova recorded 11 digs.
Towanda is back in action on Saturday, Sept. 10 for the Williamson Tournament.
Williamsport 3, Wyalusing 0
WILLIAMSPORT – The Wyalusing Lady Rams were swept in their road contest on Thursday in Williamsport by scores of 25-15, 25-13, and 25-9.
In the first set, the Lady Rams would keep things close but fell 25-15.
Things would worsen for Wyalusing down the stretch as the gap widened in each set with a set two loss of 25-13 and the third set of 25-9.
The loss marks the first blemish of the season for the defending District IV Class AAA Champs as they fall to 4-1 on the year.
Wyalusing will look to bounce back in their next contest when they host Blue Ridge on Saturday, Sept. 10 with a 10 a.m. start.
ATHENS – After a slow start, the Athens Lady Wildcats would reel off three-straight sets to pick the win at home over Cowanesque Valley on Thursday.
We had a slow start which CV totally jumped on,” Athens Head Coach Heather Hanson said. “CV played well tonight and was very determined. We needed a reality check that teams aren’t going to wait for us to catch up. Other teams want it just as bad too.”
CV would come out of the gates with an abundance of energy, and after some back-and-forth throughout would pull off a 25-23 victory.
But it would be the last win CV would capture on the night, and in the next set, Athens would tear through the Lady Indians in a 25-14 win to even things up.
Athens would once again put together a dominant performance in the third set and would win it by a lopsided score of 25-9 to gain a 2-1 set advantage.
CV would fight back in the fourth and final set, and though the score was much closer, Athens would come away with a 25-20 win and take the win on their home floor, 3-1.
Even short-handed, missing Marissa Butler to injury, Athens would step up in a big way and would receive a strong night from Audrey Clare who would record a team-high 14 kills and 13 digs on the night.
Cassy Friend recorded two blocks and three kills, Kassie Babcock had seven kills and one ace, Jenny Ryan had eight kills, Baelynn Ward added nine kills, Keaton Wiles added two aces, and Ella Coyle added seven digs and 15 serve receptions.
Athens will be back in action on Thursday, as they take on the Sayre Lady Redskins in Sayre at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.