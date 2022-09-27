Towanda volleyball sweeps NEB at home

TOWANDA – The Towanda Lady Black Knights avenged a sweep last week against Northeast Bradford as they took down the Lady Panthers in a 3-0 sweep at home on Monday.
Towanda would control the game throughout and would open the game with a convincing 25-19 victory to go up 1-0.
In the second set, NEB would put together a much cleaner set, but Towanda would turn them away at every junction and close things out late to take a 25-23 victory to go up 2-0.
In the final set, Towanda would jump out to a big lead in the midsection of the match, but NEB would battle back to keep things interesting.
But down the stretch, NEB would falter on a series of errors while Towanda took advantage to grab a 3-0 sweep with a final score in set three of 25-21.
Winter Saxer and Paige Manchester would dominate net play during the win with Saxer recording four kills and four blocks while Manchester recorded seven kills and two blocks in the win.
Brea Overpeck recorded a solid stat line for Towanda as well, notching four digs, four assists, five kills, and a block.
Shaylee Greenland added eight digs and 10 assists, Aziza Ismailova recorded 12 digs and Gracie Schoonover notched seven kills and a block as well.
NEB would be paced by Emma Neuber and Abby O’Connor who notched 10 kills apiece while Kelsea Moore recorded seven assists and six digs.
Kiarra Delancey added one ace and 23 digs as well for the Lady Panthers.
Both teams are back on the court on tonight when Towanda travels to Williamson and NEB travels to Canton with both starting at 7:30 p.m.
