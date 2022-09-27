Towanda volleyball sweeps NEB at home

Towanda’s Paige Manchester goes up at the net against NEB’s Abby O’Connor during Monday’s match.

 Review Photo/Nick Coyle

TOWANDA – The Towanda Lady Black Knights avenged a sweep last week against Northeast Bradford as they took down the Lady Panthers in a 3-0 sweep at home on Monday.

Towanda would control the game throughout and would open the game with a convincing 25-19 victory to go up 1-0.