TOWANDA - Towanda swept Troy in their volleyball match on Tuesday, 25-16, 25-14, 25-8, with Madigan Allen leading the team with 16 points, seven kills, one block, 12 digs and one assist.
Towanda’s DaLanie Pepper had 10 points, three kills, seven digs and 12 assists, Shelby Johnson had eight points and one block, Zoe Czajkowski had four points, four digs and one assist, Blaze Wood had three points and six digs, Paige Manchester had three points, eight kills, one block and one dig, Amanda Horton had three points, three kills and two digs, Whitney Maloney had one point, two kills and two digs, Keona Walker had one block, Taylor Johnson had one dig and Samarah Smith had two points and one dig.
Towanda also won the JV match 26-6, 25-17.
Towanda’s Aleiah Nimmo had 18 points, one kill, one dig and three assists, Aziza Ismailova had eight points, one kill and two assists, Winter Saxer had four points and four kills, Maddie Maynard had four points, two kills and four digs, Athena Chacona had two points and one dig, Kaitlyn Williams had one kill, Madison Johnson had three digs, Gracie Schoonover had one kill and Bre Overpeck had two kills and one dig.
Towanda plays Wyalusing on Thursday.
Athens 3, Wyalusing 1
25-13, 25-27, 25-19, 25-20
Cassidy Stackpole had four kills and 16 digs, with six aces and Haley Barry had three kills and 11 digs.
Jenny Ryan had five aces, six kills and six digs, with six assists and Leah Liechty had 14 kills, with three aces.
Kylie Jayne had six kills and Kayleigh Miller had an ace, a kill, 31 assists and eight digs, while Taylor Field had 15 digs and Audrey Hatch had a kill.
“Cassidy Stackpole had an intimidating and terrifying serve tonight,” Athens coach Heather Hanson said. “Set the tone for the first game. Freshman Jenny Ryan was solid tonight with kills, serves and assists. Leah Liechty had 14 prominent kills. She is hitting harder and harder. Haley Barry always ends up serving on game point and she always does a great job getting an aggressive serve over in that stressful situation. That’s awesome. Taylor Field came through in the fourth game with some steady aggressive serves. Kayleigh Miller led the floor tonight and pushed her hitters. Kylie Jayne had some smart hits.
“What else was amazing was our fans tonight. Student section was huge and full of participation. The girls want to thank everyone who attended.”
Canton 3, CV 0
25-22, 25-15, 25-19
Canton topped CV 3-0 in their volleyball match on Tuesday while Annie Galotti led the team with 14 points, seven aces, two kills, two assists and one dig.
Canton’s Esther Martin had 10 points, five aces, three kills and four digs, Rhiley McNett had one point, one ace, nine kills and nine digs, Emily Ferguson had eight points, two aces, five kills, one block, one assist and three digs, Taylor Gilbert had two points and one dig, Jillian Shay had nine points, three aces, one assist and eight digs, Carmya Martell had three points, three aces, two kills, 18 assists and seven digs and Jillaney Hartford had one kill, three blocks and one assist.
CV’s Makayla Vargeson had 11 kills and nine digs, Makenzie Surine had nine points, Kalley Wells had seven points, nine digs and 17 assists and Rylie Walker had five kills and 10 digs.
CV defeated Canton in the JV match 25-11, 25-17.
Canton’s Aislyn Williams had two aces, two kills and five assists, Keri Wesneski had two aces, two kills and two digs, Trisha Gilbert had one dig, three kills and two assists, Marissa Ostrander had three aces, four digs and two kills, Allyson Butcher had one dig and two kills, Rachel Martin had two aces, two kills and one assist, Aubree Route had one ace and one kill, Laney Gleckner had three kills and one dig, Olivia Kulp, Emmie Tymeson and Laci Niemczyk each had one kill.
NEB 3, Sayre 1
25-10, 25-18, 13-25, 25-23
NEB defeated Sayre in their volleyball match on Tuesday.
NEB’s Emily Susanj led the team with 16 kills, one block and seven service points.
NEB’s Julianna Susanj had five aces and five assists, Lauryn Schultz had two aces, 13 digs and seven service points, Kiara Thetga had one ace and three assists, McKenna Hurley had one ace, one block and 10 digs and Chloe Baker had five kills, 20 digs and 20 service points.
Sayre’s Julia Boyle had 10 points, 15 assists, six digs and two blocks, Maddie Dutra had nine kills, seven digs and 10 points, Lexi Post had nine digs, Gabby Randall had three kills and Maddie Wilson had eight points.
Sayre topped NEB in the JV match 25-15, 25-21, 15-11.
Corning 3, Elmira 0
25-7, 25-13, 25-19
Corning swept Elmira in their volleyball match on Tuesday with Sadie Sharkey leading the team with 13 kills, and four aces.
Corning’s Maddie Bouton had five kills, Olivia Tanneburger had seven kills, Kristen McIntosh had four aces and Abby Kerwan had four kills.
Elmira’s Morgan Gentile, who started her career at Troy, had four kills, two aces and six digs while Alivia Kelley had six digs.
Wellsboro 3, Williamson 0
25-16, 25-13, 25-9
Caitlyn Callahan had 22 kills and 11 points, with three aces, and Jordan Judlin had 16 assists and nine points.
Ryann Adams had 18 digs and Breigh Kemp had 14 assists, while Emma Owlett had six kills.
Kathryn Burnett had nine points and Bailey Monks had five kills and a block, while Shiloh Duff had a block.
Wellsboro won the JV match 25-16, 25-13.
Wellsboro hosts Coudersport on Saturday.
