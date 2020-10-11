The Towanda volleyball team picked up a win on Saturday. 25-23, 25-21, 16-25, 25-23 over Cowanesque Valley.
Blaze Wood had 13 points, four kills and three blocks and Paige Manchester had 11 points, 22 kills, five blocks and nine digs.
Amanda Horton had eight points, two kills and six digs and Grace Schoonover had seven kills, three blocks and two digs.
Samarah Smith had eight points and a dig, Maddie Maynard had seven points, a kill, 13 digs and an assist and DaLanie Pepper had four points, six kills, 19 assists and eight digs.
Taylor Johnson had a point, Aaliyah Nimmo had a point, a kill and four digs, Aziza Ismailova had 12 digs and Whitney Maloney had a dig.
Towanda won the JV match 25-22, 25-12.
Brea Overpeck had 16 points, five digs, five assists and three kills.
Athena Chacona had four points, a kill and four digs and Shaylee Greenland had four points, a kill and a dig.
Alexis Ackley had three points and two digs and Winter Saxer had four points, five kills and a block and Addie Maynard had four points and three digs, while Katelyn Williams had a point and two kills, while Ismailova had three digs.
