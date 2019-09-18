ROME — The Towanda volleyball team topped Northeast Bradford on Tuesday, dropping the first set 25-23, then winning the next three 25-21, 25-19, 25-16.
DaLanie Pepper had 17 points, a kill, 21 assists and seven digs for Towanda and Madigan Allen had 12 points, 11 kills and 13 digs. Paige Manchester had 10 points, 10 blocks, six kills and five digs and Blaze Wood had seven points, four kills, a block and three digs, while Keona Walker had a dig.
Shelby Johnson had eight points, six kills, two blocks, 14 digs and an assist and Zoe Czajkowski had two points, two kills and 23 digs and Amanda Horton had four points, four kills and four digs. Whitney Maloney had an assist and Maddie Maynard had a dig.
Chloe Baker had five points, four kills and 16 digs and McKenna Hurley had four points, nine kills and 11 digs.
Kylie Lewis had four digs and Lauryn Schultz had 13 points and four aces, with three kills and 11 digs.
Jordan Shumway had a dig and a kill and Emily Susanj had seven points, 14 kills and 18 digs.
Julianna Susanj had three digs, 13 points and five aces and Kiara Thetga had three points and an ace, with a dig, while Madison Weaver had two digs.
Towanda won the JV match 25-22, 25-20. Maynard had 14 points, six digs, an assist and a kill and Aliyah Nimmo had seven points, three kills, six digs and two aces.
Destiny Brennan had seven points, two kills and three digs and Gracie Schoonover had two points and three kills. Madison Johnson had five digs and Kaitlyn Williams had a kill, while Aziza Ismailova had a point, four digs and an assist, while Winter Saxer had a dig, Brea Overpeck had four digs and Addison Maynard had a dig and a point.
Towanda hosts Williamsport today.
Wellsboro 3, Canton 0
25-22, 25-17, 25-13
Caitlyn Callahan had 25 kills to lead Wellsboro and Breigh Kemp had 26 assists, along with 27 points and four aces.
Shiloh Duff had seven kills and six points, with three aces, while Ryann Adams had 24 digs, six points and an ace.
Bailey Monks had two kills and two blocks and Emma Owlett had two kills, Jordan Judlin had eight assists and Megan Starkweather had a block.
Canton got five points, a kill and four digs from Annie Gaiotti and Esther Martin had three points, two aces and four kills.
Rhiley McNett had three points, an ace, three kills, a block and 10 digs and Emily Ferguson had five points, four kills, a block and six digs.
Jillian Shay had three points, an ace and six digs, Carmya Martell had seven points, two aces, 17 assists and 10 digs, while Jillian Hartford had three kills, a block and a dig.
Wellsboro won the JV match 25-15, 25-21.
Canton got two aces and two kills from Kerri Wesneski, while Aislyn Williams had two blocks, a kill and five assists and Trisha Gilbert had an ace, a dig and a kill. Allyson Butcher had a dig and three assists, Rachel Martin had five digs and four kills, Marissa Ostrander had four digs and three aces and Charity Ragan had a kill.
Wellsboro is at CV on Thursday.
NP-Liberty 3, Wyalusing 0
25-14, 25-11, 25-15
Maddison Minyo had 15 kills, 11 points and 12 digs for NPL, Charisma Grega had 11 kills, seven digs and four points and JoAnne McNamara had 10 points and 17 assists.
Lylah Oswald had four kills and 11 digs for Wyalusing and Daphne Fassett and Madison Putnamn had two kills each.
NP-Liberty won the JV match 22-25, 25-22, 15-3.
Waverly 3, Newfield 0
25-10, 25-14, 25-13
Sidney Tomasso had 20 points, nine aces and a block for Waverly and Paige Lewis had 12 points, nine aces, three kills and five digs.
Emilee Little had 12 points, six aces and three kills and Morgan Adams had three kills. Chloe Croft had 11 assists and four digs and Adrianah Clinton had three kills.
Adrianna Royce had a kill, three assists, six digs and five aces for Newfield.
Waverly won the JV match 25-13, 20-25, 25-17.
Aubrey Ennis had 10 points, six aces and three kills and Kennedy Herriman had 14 points and seven aces and Paighten Streeter had nine points and five aces, while Taylor Hall had nine points.
Waverly is at Tioga on Thursday.
Athens 3, Sayre 0
25-14, 30-28, 25-18
Taylor Field had six points, an ace and 16 digs for Athens and Haley Barry had 15 digs, two kills, 10 points and five aces.
Leah Liechty had two digs, seven points, two blocks and seven kills and Cassidy Stackpole had seven points, three aces, three kills and five digs.
Kayleigh Miller had 26 assists, seven points and an ace, with three digs, and Jenny Ryan had 10 digs and two points,while Gia Perri had three digs, Alli Martin had four digs, two points and a kill, Kylie Jyane had eight kills and a dig. Audrey Hatch had a dig and a kill and Grace Witherow had three digs.
“We are still riding a rollercoaster, ups and downs, resilient again,” Athens coach Heather Hanson said. “We have NPL tomorrow and Wellsboro Saturday, got to fight for every point.”
Sayre got six kills from Madeleine Dutra, who had seven points, a block and seven digs and Emily Brion had seven points and five digs.
Julia Boyle had five kills and a point and Lexi Post had three kills and five digs, with a point, while Maddie Wilson had three kills and a block, while Erika Wells had a dig and Gabbie Randall had three blocks, while Gianna Quattrini had a block.
