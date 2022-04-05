WYSOX — Down seven runs against Athens, the Towanda baseball team never put their heads down.
The Black Knights clawed all the way back and won 9-8 in dramatic fashion as Riley Vanderpool hit a walk off single on Monday afternoon.
Towanda head coach Karl Raffin credited pitcher Alex Bowman for being excellent in his first ever varsity appearance.
Bowman pitched the final three and one third innings and had a pitching line zero hits, three walks, and one strikeout.
Athens came out of the gates fast. Mason Lister hit a single, Jaren Glisson hit a double, and an RBI groundout hit by JJ Babcock made the score 4-0 in the first inning.
The Black Knights loaded the bases in the bottom half of the inning but stranded all three.
Two singles and a steal of home base extended Athens’ lead to 7-0 in the second inning.
in the bottom half of the inning, an RBI groundout and a 2 RBI single hit by Bowman made the score 7-3.
Towanda head coach Karl Raffin credited Bowman for being excellent in his first ever varsity appearance on the mound.
Bowman pitched the final three and one third innings and had a pitching line zero hits, three walks, and one strikeout.
Athens had no answer for the sophomore pitcher and the Black knights utilized his play on the mound to inch back into the game.
Owen Clark hit an RBI single in the sixth inning and a 2 RBI double in the seventh inning to bring Towanda within one run. Vanderpool delivered the final blow.
“I am super happy and super pleased with the kids,’ Raffin said. “It started off rough down 7-0 but they kept their heads in it and came up big at the end of the game which was awesome.”
For Towanda Clark went 3-for-5 with 3 RBI, Bowman went 3-for-4 with 2 RBI, and Vanderpool went 3-for-5 with 1 RBI.
As for Athens, Glisson went 2-for-2 with 2 RBI, Gage Warner went 1-for-4 with 2 RBI, and Karter Rude hit a triple.
Towanda outhit Athens 15-7.
Raffin wants to build off the win and carry it over to todays contest on the road against Wyalusing at 4:30 p.m.
“The kids should have a lot of energy playing against a rival and a good team,” Raffin said. “I think tonight that maybe our kids realized that maybe we are better than we thought we were so we are just looking to springboard this into the rest of the season.”
Wellsboro 14, Troy 6
WELLSBORO — The Troy baseball team played well on offense, but not well enough to keep up with the red hot bats of Wellsboro in 14-6 loss on Monday afternoon.
Clayton Smith and Danny Hoppaugh each went 2-for-4 and four other batters had one hit for the Trojans, but Troy stranded seven men on base.
For Wellsboro, Darryn Callahan went 2-for-4 with 4 RBI, Cameron Brought went 3-for-4 3 with 3 RBI, and Isaac Keane went 2for-5 with 3 RBI.
Troy next hosts Athens on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.