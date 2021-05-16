WYSOX — The Towanda baseball team literally walked away with a victory over Wyalusing, as they edged the Rams 4-3 on Saturday.
Down 3-2 entering the seventh inning, the Black Knights tied the game, and then won as Mason Johnson drew a bases loaded walk, scoring Alex Bowman with the winning run.
Towanda had tied the game on three hits.
Owen Clark singled, and Alex Bowman doubled. Ethan Sparrow then walked to load the bases and Benjamin Haven Fee singled home Clark to tie things.
Wyalusing struck first in the opening inning and they went up 2-0 in the top of the fourth.
Towanda scored two in the fourth to tie the game, but the Rams got a run in the fifth to take the lead.
Bowman and Chase Parker each had doubles for the Black Knights.
Bowman scored the winning run and Parker had an RBI and scored a run.
Haven Fee had a hit, an RBI and a run scored and Will Pitcher, Clark and Garrett Chapman had hits. Chapman had an RBI and Clark scored a run.
Octavious Chacona struck out three in five innings of five-hit ball. Sparrow threw two innings of two-hit, shutout ball, striking out one.
Hunter Moss had three hits, an RBI and a run scored for Wyalusing.
Trehnon Hugo, Kaden VanDeMark, Blake Morningstar and Mitchell Burke had hits. Burke and Hugo scored runs and VandeMark had an RBI.
Nick Kelly struck out two in 3 1/3 innings and Morningstar struck out eight over 3 1/3 innings of relief.
Canton 11, Millville 4
The Warriors trailed 4-1 heading into the bottom of the second, but they scored 10 unanswered runs in the win.
Hudson Ward had three his, with a double, two RBI and a run scored.
Carter Route had two hits and scored two runs and Timmy Ward had a double, two RBI and a run scored, while Cooper Kitchen had a hit, an RBI and a run scored and Weston Bellows had a hit and scored two runs.
Joel Schoonover scored two runs and Brennan Taylor and Hayden Ward scored runs.
Brendan Matthews struck out three in 3 2/3 innings and Kitchen threw 3 1/3 one-hit, shutout innings, striking out five.
Waverly 17, Corning 3
The Wolverines led 4-3 after four, when they scored 13 runs over the next three innings to get the win.
Waverly got five in the fifth, four in the sixth and four in the seventh in the victory.
Joey Tomasso had three hits, with a double, an RBI and three runs scored and Jay Pipher, Brennan Traub, Nick VanHouten and Brady Blauvelt had two hits each.
Pipher had two doubles and scored two runs and Traub had three RBI and two runs scored. VanHouten had a double, three RBI and two runs scored and Blauvelt had three RBI and a run scored.
Ty Beeman had a double and two RBI, with two runs scored.
Caden Hollywood had a hit and scored three runs.
Thomas Hand and Derek Seymour scored runs in the game.
Jack Barrett struck out three in two innings, Blauvelt struck out seven in three innings of one-hit, shutout ball and Tomasso threw two perfect innings, striking out five.
