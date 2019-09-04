It was quite the night for ties in NTL girls’ soccer.
After Troy-Athens finished with a 1-1 draw Towanda and Wellsboro ended in a 2-2 tie Tuesday.
The Black Knights struck first as Mirra Neilson scored less than 10 minutes into the game.
Wellsboro tied it up at the 22:04 mark as Jena Boyce found the back of the net off a Jordyn Abernathy helper.
Halfway through the second half Towanda took the lead again as Teagan Willey scored.
Then with 4:48 left Wellsboro tied it up with Abernathy scoring off a Madelyn Rudy assist.
Towanda out shot Wellsboro 15-6 and had an 11-2 edge in corner kicks.
Lilly Abadi made 13 saves in goal for the Hornets while Erin Bennett had four saves in net for Towanda.
Northeast Bradford 7, Sayre 4
Maisie Neuber and Kierra Thoman each had a hat trick as the Panthers opened up NTL play with a girls’ soccer win Tuesday.
Kayleigh Thoman added a goal with three assists while Paige Howell added an assist.
Rozlyn Haney had a hat trick to lead Sayre with Lauren Krall netting their other goal.
Gabby Randall and Abby Moliski each had an assist.
Adrianna Barnhart made 20 saves in goal for the Redskins while Kylie Thompson had one.
Northeast finished with 44 shots and six corner kicks as Noami Blythe made 21 saves in net. The Redskins finished with 20 shots on goal.
Wyalusing 2, NPM 0
Second half goals by Olivia Spencer and Layla Bolts proved to be the difference in this NTL girls’ soccer contest Tuesday. Bolts’ goal was assisted by Hailey Jayne.
Wyalusing out shot NPM 19-5 and had a 4-0 corner kicks edge.
Sara Swingle made 17 saves for the Lady Tigers while Summer McGrath had five saves.
Waverly 2, Groton 1
Kennedy Westbrook had two goals as the Lady Wolverines came out with a girls’ soccer win Tuesday.
“Groton came out fast and were way more vocal than we were,” said Waverly coach Tara Hogan. “Our first game jitters were very evident in the first half. They were beating us to every ball and were way more aggressive. We tested out a lot of players in different positions and in different formations. In the second half, we found what worked.”
Less than four minutes into the second half Gabby Picco assists Westbrook on their first goal.
Then with 20:30 to play the two hooked up again.
“With moving Kennedy Westbrook up top alongside Gabby Picco, we were able to catch Groton’s defenders off guard and create a lot of opportunities,” said Hogan. “Gabby is phenomenal at finding her teammates and is incredibly unselfish. She easily found Kennedy for both goals. Kennedy’s energy on the field is refreshing. You can tell she wants to be everywhere and involved in every play.”
Groton’s Framke Vitale scored with 19:15 to go but that’s all they got.
“Cora Smith now leads the defensive line and has filled the role well,” remarked Hogan. “She and Melina Ortiz were voted captains this year. Melina worked directly in front of Cora. Melina is always great at providing support for every line in the formation. Bella Romano responded very well to getting so much playing time today as a starting defender. I was very impressed with how well she stepped up. Newcomer Paige Robinson played very well at the midfield while fellow newcomer Lea VanAllen was a strong force up top. Both these 8th graders had a great first varsity game while being asked to play the entire 80 minutes.”
Waverly out shot Groton 13-8 while both teams had one corner kick each.
Kaitlyn Clark had 10 saves for the Wolverines.
Tioga 4, Moravia 1
Destini Sweet had two goals as the Lady Tigers opened the season with an IAC girls’ soccer win Tuesday.
“A nice win, especially coming back from an early 1-0 deficit,” said Tioga coach Jim Walsh. “Last year that might have spelled doom, but this year the girls responded. They scored quickly to even up the game and never looked back, scoring three more goals and closing the door on Moravia. Midfielder Madison Howey was instrumental in stopping Moravia attacks. Our three forwards had multiple shots at the goal, unfortunately too many wide of the net [not counted as shots on goal], something to work on as we move forward.”
Mackenzie Macumber and Jenna Smolinsky each had a goal while Lynae Russell scored for Moravia.
Tioga out shot Moravia 15-8 and had a 9-2 edge in corner kicks.
Eve Wood made six saves in goal for the Tigers while Gabrielle Foley had one.
Sullivan County 7, Montgomery 1
Chloe Burke had a hat trick to lead the Griffins to a Mid-Penn girls’ soccer win Tuesday.
Bethany Beinlich added two goals and three assists while Kassidy Beinlich had a goal and an assist on offense and made four saves in goal as keeper.
Angel Fitzgerald had a goal while Ellie Springman, Paige Burke and Zoe Pedro each had assists.
Mallory Dickinson made two stops in goal as well.
Notre Dame 5, Union Springs/Port Byron 1
Ellie Mustico and Ella Chicona had two goals each to lead the Lady Crusaders to the win Tuesday.
Shannon Maloney added the other goal while Leila Vargas had two assists.
Notre Dame out shot USPB 14-5 and had a 5-0 edge in corner kicks.
Ana Milazzo made two saves for the clean sheet.
