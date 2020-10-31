CENTRAL COLUMBIA — The season came to an end for the Towanda girls with a 13-0 loss to the top seed on Friday.
Playing without their star goalie the Black Knights face a tough test.
Lilli Bride finished with 17 saves in net for Towanda in the game.
Central had 31 shots and nine corner kicks and Towanda had a shot. Central had nine corner kicks and Towanda didn’t have one.
Central started with a goal from Kayla Keefer, and Keefer scored again, before Ellie Rowe scored.
Keefer finished her hat trick and then Alyx Flick scored back-to-back goals. Keefer got her fourth goal and Rowe got her second of the game.
Keefer got her fifth goal, and Rowe scored three straight, as she also had five goals in the game, and Madi O’Neil capped the scoring.
Lewisburg 5,
Wellsboro 0
After a scoreless first half, Lewisburg scored five times in the second half.
Chelsea Stanton had a hat trick and Ella Reisch and Mikayla long had goals.
Lewisburg had 20 shots and Wellsboro had five. Lilly Abadi had 15 saves for wellsboro and Lauren Gross had five for Lewisburg.
