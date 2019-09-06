Towanda defeated Johnson City 5-2 in girls’ tennis action Thursday.
They took the first two singles matches as Hannah Ryck defeated Maia Tripp 8-2 at first singles and Hannah Risch won 8-4 over Selena Kasmarcik at second singles.
Their other win was at fourth singles where Mackenna Maynard defeated Lexi Hawley 8-5.
At third singles Towanda’s Emma Walter fell 8-6 while at fifth singles Kileigh Davidson lost 8-3 to Maura Zduniak.
The team of Ryck and Maynard won at first doubles over Eva Tanks and Amanda Evanitsky 9-7 while at second doubles Walter and Risch won 8-2 over Ashlynn Putnam and Jaelynn Kubisa.
In exhibition action Chayalin Carle won 6-0 over Madelyn Raoph while Carle and Davidson won a doubles match 6-4.
Juliana Varner fell to Mady Sullivan 8-1 in exhibition action as well.
Wellsboro 5, North Penn-Liberty 2
The Hornets did enough to stay unbeaten in NTL girls’ tennis action Thursday.
At first singles Abigail Colton defeated Daina Dawe 6-1, 6-1 while at second singles Georgia Macensky beat Emma Egliesa 6-2, 6-3.
Wellsboro’s Ashayla Faulkner held on to win over Aubrey Griess 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 while at fourth singles Rileigh Gerges defeated KT Nealen 6-3, 6-1.
NPL won at fifth singles as Kylie Holmes topped Bethany Zuchowski 6-1, 6-4.
At first doubles the Hornet duo of Zuchowski and Alyssa Wagaman won 6-2, 6-4 over Daja Weaver and Maddie Schultz.
NPL won the second doubles match as Jasmine Tomko and Jena Koser beat Gillian Hernandez and Kailey Zuchowski 6-1, 6-0.
