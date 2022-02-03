TOWANDA — The Towanda girls basketball team continued on its tear through the NTL on Wednesday night, defeating North Penn-Mansfield 59-14.
Porschia Bennett and Paige Manchester each scored 21 points for the Black Knights.
Manchester also recorded seven rebounds, six assists, and five steals. Bennett finished with 10 steals, four rebounds, and three assists.
Towanda took a 27-3 lead in the first quarter and that essentially sealed the victory.
Gracie Schoonover finished with a stat line of (7 rebounds, 4 blocks, 2 assists) for the Black Knights.
Towanda next hosts Wellsboro on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
