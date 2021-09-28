TOWANDA — The Towanda boys soccer team snapped a two game losing streak, opening the flood gates in a 4-1 victory over Galeton on Monday night in Towanda.
Galeton played a high defensive line and Towanda forward Logan Lambert took advantage of the space in behind converting a breakaway goal at the 25:41 minute mark of the first half breaking the deadlock.
“Logan and Jack (Wheaton) are my fast guys so it is nice seeing more goals than we have all season,” Towanda head coach Tom Lambert said.
A minute after scoring, an over the top through ball once again sent Lambert alone in on goal but this time around Galeton goalie Trey Kalacinski stood tall in net. The Galeton keeper was forced to make several difficult stops in the first half.
The Black Knights had two other breakaways shut down by Kalacinski in the half.
The second half was full of goals. Lambert opened the half slotting home another one-on-one chance at the 32:26 minute mark. Just over a minute later Galeton’s Matthew Smith turned on a dime on the edge of the box and perfectly placed a goal in the bottom corner cutting the lead to 2-1.
At the 20:20 mark, Towanda sent a free kick from near the half way line and Talen Irish was in the right spot at the right top, tapping home a first time volley directly from the free kick sealing the win.
A minute later Smith tried to shield off Towanda’s Jack Wheaton while a ball traveled towards Kalacinski and conceded a penalty. Wheaton neatly converted the penalty and let out a jolt of emotion earning Towanda’s second win of the season and improving the Knights’ overall record to 2-6.
“It was 100 percent effort from the team tonight,” Lambert said. “Great defense, good playing of the ball, and it was a really good game.
Towanda will travel to play Northeast Bradford Thursday at 4 p.m.
