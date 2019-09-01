Towanda won the Bronze Division at the Central Mountain volleyball tournament Saturday.
The Knights went 2-4 in bracket play, falling to Canton (20-25, 16-25), splitting with Central Mountain (16-25, 25-23) and splitting with West Branch (25-22, 9-25).
They then swept their way through the Bronze Division: Central Mountain (25-20, 25-17), Sugar Valley (25-11, 25-7) and Williamsport (25-6, 25-17).
Madigan Allen had 29 points, 25 kills, 22 digs an three blocks for the Lady Knights with DaLanie Pepper adding 28 points, 40 assists, 27 digs and 10 kills.
Zoe Czajkowski added 25 digs, seven points, one kill and two assists; Paige Manchester had 11 points, 19 kills, 13 blocks and 10 digs; Shelby Johnson added 10 points, 16 digs, four kills, six blocks and two assists; Amanda Horton added five points, eight kills, six digs and one assist; Blaze Wood chipped in with nine points, three digs, two assists and one kill; Samara Smith had two points, four digs and three kills and Taylor Johnson added three points, three kills and one dig.
Also for Towanda Maddie Maynard had two points, one assist and one kill; Gracie Schoonover had one kill and two blocks with Keona Walker and Whitney Maloney each nabbing a kill.
Canton fell in silver bracket play.
they went 3-3 in pool play, beating Towanda, splitting with West Branch (13-25, 26-24) and getting swept by the hosts (21-25, 22-25).
They finished third and moved into the silver pool, where they went 5-1.
They swept Bellefonte (25-9, 25-17) and Central Mountain (27-25, 25-18) before splitting with Glendale (22-25, 25-21).
They finished first and moved onto bracket play where they lost to West Branch in the semifinals (15-25, 25-15).
Annie Gaiotti had 27 points, 11 aces, 17 kills, 25 digs and 17 assists for the Lady Warriors while Carmya Martell added 32 points, 11 aces, five kills, 27 digs, 38 assists and one block.
Emily Ferguson had 33 points, seven aces, 11 kills, 36 digs and eight assists; Jillian Shay had 38 points, 10 aces, two kills, 35 digs and three assists; Rhiley McNett added 30 points, 12 aces, 16 kills, 11 digs, three assists and seven blocks; Esther Martin finished with three points, two aces, 22 kills, five digs, four assists and one block; Jillaney Hartford had six kills, five assists and one block; Taylor Gilbert finished with three points, one ace and five digs and Gracie Covert added four kills.
