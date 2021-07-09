WYSOX — The Towanda Minors softball team won the District 15 Championship against RTL 9-2 on Wednesday night in Wysox on the back of a fantastic defensive performance and pitching performance by Kendal Cook.
“We have an exceptional group of 12 girls that have come out and they have all made plays for us at one point in these past few games,” Towanda head coach Dan Cook said. “They have all stepped up and have just become fantastic ball players.”
Cook did not allow a single hit in her complete game outing, walking three batters and striking out 10.
“Kendal has pitched well and I’m interested to see now how she does when we get out of districts and against some of the better competition from here on out,” Cook said. “She has thrown well and Maris again was great behind the plate.
Kayleen Sluyter was 2-2 with two walks, Hailey Lineburg was 1-3, Maris Cobb was 1-2, and Mary Kate Eberlin was 1-4 but hit the ball into the field two other times resulting in fielders choice outs.
Cook spoke about the developing rivalry with RTL.
“RTL has four or five girls that a bunch of our girls play travel with so they know each other well and love playing against one another but they hate playing each other too,” Cook said.
Cook emphasized the importance of winning a district title and how it does not happen very often in the area making it even more sweeter when it finally does.
“The girls were real stoked when they learned they are going to get a banner that goes on one of the fields and they like knowing that their names are going to be out there forever so that is a neat thing they get to experience,” Cook said.
Next up for Towanda is the sectional round heading to Turbotville to play Central Columbia on Wednesday July, 14.
