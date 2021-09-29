TOWANDA — The Towanda girls tennis team finished off the season on a strong note defeating Wellsboro 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon in Towanda.
Towanda’s Hannah Ryck defeated Michaela Sedor 6-0, 6-0. Hannah Risch followed up for Towanda winning 6-0, 6-4 over Ana Perry. In the final singles match Towanda’s Jocelyn Stroud dropped a 6-1,7-6 result to Hannah Nuss.
Towanda won both doubles matches. Lainey Alderfer and Polina Goncharova defeated Gillian Hernonda and Kailey Zuchowski 6-4, 6-4, and Lara Vega and Danica Vargason won because of an injury forfeit against Leslie Bowers and Emma Baldwin.
