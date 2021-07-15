TURBOTVILLE — Kendal Cook and stellar defense led the Towanda Minors softball team to a 13-3 victory over Jersey Shore on Wednesday night in Turbotville.
Cook struck out 11 batters in four innings of work including six straight to close out the game in the third and fourth inning.
“The fact that she can just go out and do her job because she knows that if the ball is put its going to be an out anyways that goes a long way,” Towanda head coach Dan Cook said. “To just have that confidence to step in there and keep throwing because the girls have her back and are always chattering.”
Cook did not immediately settle into the game however. In the second inning Cook walked three straight batters loading the bases. Only one run scored but Towanda found itself in a 3-1 hole in the second inning.
“We played good defense and it started a little rocky but we did not let the game get out of hand,” Cook said. “They shut it down when they needed to and we had girls step up when they needed to step up with some great at bats out there.”
The great at-bats are what sparked a comeback for Towanda in the second inning. Jersey Shore walked three straight batters and then walked in two runs tying the score up at 3-3. After a wild pitch and four more walked in runs Jersey Shore trailed 8-3 after two innings and was forced to make a pitching change.
Miraculously Towanda did not register a single hit in the ball game but that did not affect the run total. Cook was not pleased with some of the calls that went against both teams regarding the strike zone. Towanda struck out four times.
Mary-kate Eberlin, Haleigh Lineburg, and Cook all walked four times leading to most of the runs created for Towanda.
“Both teams had to battle with some calls we didn’t like but thats little league softball and our girls adjusted to it a little better than I think their girls did,” Cook said. “They know whats at stake and they want to keep this thing going as long as possible.”
