TOWANDA — The Towanda Lady Black Knights volleyball team left it until the end but pulled away in the dying embers defeating Northeast Bradford in five sets.
Towanda won the first set 25-23, before falling 25-19 in the second set. The Knights took the third set by a 25-20 count but Northeast would stay alive with a 25-17 win in the fourth set. Towanda earned the victory with a 15-10 win in the final set.
Paige Manchester led Towanda in kills recording 19. Manchester also had nine blocks, 14 digs and nine points. Madalyn Maynard led the team in digs, finishing with 24.
Shaylee Greeland led the Lady Black Knights in assists dishing out 14 and also tallied 14 digs and nine points.
Aliyah Nimmo put her body on the line, leading the team with 21 digs and also recorded a team-high 17 points.
Towanda improved to 3-3 on the season and is back on the court Tuesday Sep. 28 on the road against Cowanesque Valley at 7:30 p.m.
Northeast Bradford fell to 4-2 on the season and has a chance to bounce back on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. hosting Wyalusing.
Editor’s Note: Stats from Northeast Bradford were not available as of press time.
