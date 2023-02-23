ATHENS — The future stars of high school wrestling in the Northern Tier League took to the mats last Friday in Athens at the North Section Junior High Championships.
The Towanda junior high team claimed the title with 240.5 points as the Black Knights had nine top-three finishes on the day.
Other top teams from the area were Wyalusing in fourth with 142, Athens in fifth with 135, Canton in sixth with 123 and Sayre was seventh with 81.5. Troy took ninth and NEB came home in 12th place.
Towanda would get championships from Gage Evans (94), Curtis Maynard (108), Brayden Spencer (115) and Jazick Brown (122).
Reese Sluyter (130), Kolton McPeak (190), Cam Allis (210) and Jevan Gunther (250) all finished in second place to help the Knights win the team title.
Hagen Jones (101) was third for the Knights, while Mason Harbst (80), JC Allis (115), Matt Harbst (138) and Keegan Stroud (170) all took fifth.
Also for Towanda, Blaiz Nichols (210) finished sixth with Jayden Stranger (101) and Clinton Tuttle (145) seventh, and Brayden Fessenden (108) and Dylan Sbragia (155) eighth.
Wyalusing was led by Wyatt Spencer (94) and Danny Fox (250) as they both brought home gold from sectionals.
Logan Wood (80), Holden Patrick (108) and Jesse Lamb (210) finished in third place for the Rams, who also got a fourth place finish from Conner Earle (138), and Callen Pickett (87) and Brendan Welles (190) took fifth.
Also for the Rams, Bostyn McMicken (101) and Gaege Higley finished sixth, while Marshall Huston (115) was seventh.
Athens had a pair of champions with Conner Davidson (145) and Landon Layman (190) bringing home gold.
Zaine Campbell (115) took second for the Wildcats, who also got a third-place finish from Treyton Barrett (122) and Darius Miller (108) took fourth.
Ty Owen (101) and Wyatt Clink (122) took fifth for Athens.
Blane Wesneski (155) was the only champion for the Canton Warriors.
However, the Warriors did have four wrestlers take second in Levi Vermilya (80), Tommy Preston (108), Carter Inman (138) and Leland Pepper (170).
Dawson Burgess (145) earned a third-place medal, with Henry Proseus (94).
Sayre was led by Jordan Brown, who captured the title at 138 pounds.
Corey Hurd (87), Brendan Cooke (115) and Teig Noel (250) all took home bronze medals for the Redskins, who got a fourth-place finish from Brady Flynn (155).
Troy got a championship from Reed Palmer at 210 pounds, while Garrett Parks took second at 94.
Logan Heasley (130) took third, while Marcus Frisbie (122) was fourth and Keagan Kerr (115) finished in sixth place.
Also for Troy, Max Randall (130) and Thomas Moon (145) finished eighth.
The NEB Panthers had a pair of second-place finishers in Kale Howland (145) and Derek Thurston (190).
Maddox Rooker finished third at 94 for the Panthers.
