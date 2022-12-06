TOWANDA — The Towanda Black Knights basketball team opened their season with a win as they took down the Cowanesque Valley Indians 61-34 on Saturday.
Things remained close throughout the first half, with the score just 27-16 at the break, until the Black Knights used a third-quarter surge to go up by 20 points.
They rode that surge into the fourth to take the win by a lopsided score of 61-34 to move to 1-0 on the year.
Towanda displayed balanced scoring in the win with Jack Wheaton, Teagan Irish, and Justin Schoonover all pouring in nine points in the win.
Logan Lambert added eight points, while Elias Shrawder, Grady Flynn, and Bailey Poll each scored six.
Connor Barnes and Vinnie Mignano scored two each.
Towanda’s next contest will be at home on Wednesday when they take on the 1-1 Sayre Redskins at 7:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge 71, Wyalusing 47 (First Round)
Wyalusing 42, Susquehanna 34 (Consolation Round)
SUSQUEHANNA— The Wyalusing boys’ basketball team split games to open their season at the Bradford-Susquehanna Challenge on Friday and Saturday where they dropped their first-round matchup to Blue Ridge 71-47 and won in the consolation round over Susquehanna by a score of 42-34.
In their first game, Blue Ridge would use the first-quarter barrage to put the Rams down 30-16.
The Wyalusing defense would find its footing in the latter quarters but was unable to match the pace of the Blue Ridge as they were outscored 41-31 to bring the game to its final count.
Wyalusing was paced by a standout game from Blake Morningstar who dropped a game-high 29 points while Parker Petlock added seven, Junior Vanderpool poured in eight, and Hunter House chipped in a three-pointer.
In their consolation round matchup on Saturday, the defense continued to improve as they held the Susquehanna to just 34 points in their 42-34 win.
Though the offense struggled in the first half — scoring just 17 points — they would lean on their defense to hold their opponent to just 13 in that time frame.
Wyalusing’s offense would start to get things going in the second half with 14 points in the third and 11 in the fourth to hold off Susquehanna for the win.
Morningstar was once again the offensive hub for the Rams and poured in another game-high 24 points to give him 53 on the weekend.
Trehnon Hugo would notch double-digit scoring with 11 points while Petlock added four points and Thomas Oliver knocked down a three-pointer.
The now 1-1 Rams will be back on the floor on Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. when they take on Cowanesque Valley on the road.
Blue Ridge 86, Sayre 70
SUSQUEHANNA — The Sayre basketball team made it to the finals of the Bradford-Susquehanna Challenge on Friday, and despite having a strong offensive output fell to the Blue Ridge team 86-70 to take second place.
Blue Ridge used a quick 22-12 start to put the Redskins on the ropes early and used an 18-13 advantage to push their lead to 45-30 at the half.
In the second half, Sayre continued to try and keep pace with the high-octane offense of Blue Ridge but was outscored 20-17 in the third.
Sayre would edge Blue Ridge in the fourth 23-21 but ultimately fell short to take second place on the weekend.
Sayre was led by a big-time night from Jackson Hubbard, who had a huge double-double of 28 points and 15 boards.
Nick Pellicano added 18 points, Michael Griffin added 10 points, Hudson Trump scored seven points, and Ryan Ressler notched five points.
The now 1-1 Sayre team will look to continue their strong start as they open league play with a contest against Towanda on Wednesday on the road at 7:30 p.m.
Monday
Elk Lake 58, NEB 47
ELK LAKE — The Northeast Bradford Panthers basketball team dropped their season opener to Elk Lake by a score of 58-47 on the back of a second-half rally.
NEB would take the early lead in the first quarter, outscoring Elk Lake 12-9.
They would continue to build their lead in the second, with a 12-11 advantage to gup up 24-20 and get a solid half from Cayden McPherson who dropped nine points in the first half.
Elk Lake would come out of the break on fire in the third — hitting three triples and scoring 21 points compared to NEB’s 14 and took the lead heading down the stretch by a count of 41-38.
In the fourth, Elk Lake continued to have the hot hand and got another 14 points while holding the Panthers to just nine to storm back for the win and hand the Panthers their first loss of the year.
NEB would get 12 points from Joe Stanton, with 10 coming in the second half as they tried to fend off their opponent’s comeback, and grabbed eight boards on the night.
McPherson would add nine points, while Cooper Brown scored seven, Dillon Donnelly scored six, Brayden Miller notched four, Tanner Herb scored three, and William Herb chipped in two.
Josh Stanton scored four points and dished out a team-high seven assists in the effort.
Northeast will look for their first win of the year on Wednesday when they take on the Troy Trojans on the road at 7:30 p.m.
