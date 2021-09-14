WELLSBORO— The Towanda Lady Black Knights tennis team defeated Wellsboro 3-0, however the final two matches were called because of lightning Monday afternoon in Wellsboro.
In the first singles match Towanda’s Hannah Ryck defeated Michaela Sedor 6-0,6-1. In the other completed singles match Towanda’s Hannah Risch posted a 6-3,6-2 victory over Ana Perry. The match between Towanda’s Jocelyn Stroud and Hannah Nuss was called short due to lightning.
In the lone doubles match that was completed, Towanda’s Lainey Alderfer and Polina Goncharova won 6-1,6-2 over Gillian Hernandez and Kailey Zuchowski.
The match between Towanda’s Katey Calaman and Danica Vargason against Wellsboro’s Kayleigh Harper and Leslie Bowers was cut short due to the lightning.
Towanda improved to 2-4 on the season and is right back on the court Tuesday Sep. 14 hosting North Penn-Liberty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.