TOWANDA — The Towanda girls basketball team dominated all facets of the game in a 60-21 victory over Wellsboro on Tuesday night to clinch its third straight NTL Large School Division title.
Paige Manchester and Porschia Bennett led the way for the Black Knights. Manchester drained four threes, finishing with 25 points, six rebounds, four steals, and three assists.
Bennett posted a stat line of 20 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 assists.
“It’s amazing and I’m so proud of my team and how far we’ve come,” Bennett said. “With the team we had we had I kind of expected after this first time we did it.”
Manchester and Bennett combined for all 31 of Towanda’s first half points and the Black Knights outscored Wellsboro 15-0 in the second quarter.
“It’s crazy that Paige is so talented and she just knows where to put the ball every play and every second of the game,” Bennett said. “We can press more and I think everybody just works together. We’ve all played together since like fifth grade, so we all know what we’re good at and just get the ball to the right people.”
The Black Knights offense poured it on in the third quarter and put the game away by scoring 20 more points.
Emma Coolidge scored a team-high nine points for Wellsboro.
Towanda extended its win streak to 12 straight games ‘and up to this point are 14-0 in league play.
“I just told them that there’s something to be proud of and we’re proud of them,” Towanda head coach Rob Gentile said “Now we have some bigger fish to fry and we’re gonna close out the regular season and we have an opportunity to go undefeated again, so that’s our first goal.”
When asked what sets this team apart, Gentile said “I think it’s their relentless effort and they really get along. When the lights are shining they bring it,encourage each other, support each other, and they have fun playing together”
Towanda next travels to play Wyalusing at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
