TROY — The Towanda Lady Black Knights Volleyball team defeated Troy 23-25, 25-16, 25-23, 20-25, 15-7 in a thrilling back and forth contest on Tuesday night in Troy.
Gracie Schoonover and Paige Manchester made their presence felt up front for the Lady Black Knights. Schoonover finished the match with 12 kills, three blocks, and one dig. Manchester recorded 11 kills, nine blocks, and 15 digs.
Addy Maynard led Towanda with 17 points and also had six digs. Maddy Maynard led the Lady Black Knights with 23 digs and also recorded 10 points and three kills.
Leading Towanda in assists, Brea Overpeck posted a six points, two kills, 11 digs, 17 assists performance.
For Troy, Kaitlyn Heeman recorded five points, three kills, and three digs. Kaitlyn Nonnemacher posted three points, eight assists, and one dig.
Towanda next plays in Athens at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Troy hosts Canton at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.