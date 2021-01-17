The Towanda wrestling team went 2-1 at the Flynn Propane Duals on Saturday, beating Troy and Williamson on the day.
“To hold the Flynn Propane Duals today, a scaled down version of it, to be able to have a few fans i nthe gym today, just to have some people get in, get the feel of wrestling in, it was good to be there today,” Towanda coach Bill Sexton said. “I think the kids responded being home to. We got into a familiar routine, even though it was a short day I was pleased and I think they were happy to be there.”
For Towanda it was nice to get to wins, but more important it was nice to be in their own gym.
“Happy to be home,” Sexton said. “Happy to actually be wrestling in our building. Very happy to pick up two wins today. I figured Montgomery was going to be really strong and we didn’t match up real well with them. Where we were good they were real good to. But, I thought our kids battled and were competitive.
“I thought the Williamson match and the Troy match could have gone either way and I was pleased with the way our kids stepped up. Some young kids in the lineup feeling their way along and learning to wrestle at the varsity level. The way we wrestled at Warrior Run the other day I was worried how they would show up and we showed up today.”
Towanda fell to Montgomery 61-12 and beat Troy 42-30 and Williamson 48-31.
Montgomery was 3-0 on the day, Towanda 2-1, Troy 1-2 and Williamson 0-3.
Against Troy Alex Perez pinned Troy’s Brady Sargeant in 58 seconds at 285, while Caleb Schwenk of Troy pinned John Parker of Towanda in 52 seconds at 106.
Kenyon Slater of Troy pinned Dalton Lunn in 1:58 at 113 and Joseph Schwenk of Troy won 10-3 over Mykee Nowell of Towanda at 120.
Troy’s Seth Seymour got a forfeit at 126 and at 132 Towanda’s Joseph Vanderpool got a pin in 5:03 over Jacob Hinman.
Towanda’s Dillon Gallagher pinned Peyton Bellows in 1:07 at 138 and Garrett Chapman of Towanda pinned Eli Randall in 2:37 at 145.
Evan Johnson of Towanda got a pin in 30 seconds at 152 over Laci Hinman and Brandon Lantz of Townada pinned Evan Short in 3:18 at 160.
Troy’s Mason Woodward pinned Zayne McPeak of Towanda in 1:22 at 172 while Josh Isbell of Troy won 9-8 over Spencer Jennings at 189 and Clay Watkins got a forfeit at 215.
Against Williamson the Black Knights got a pin from Jennings in 1:46 over Ian Bump and WAtkins won 4-3 over Mikey Sipps.
Kade Sottolano of Williamson won 3-0 over Perez and Parker got a 41 second pin over Wyatt Dacheux at 106. Lunn pinned Chelsea Hungerford in 1:21 at 113 and Carter Gontarz of Williamson got a forfeit at 120.
Ayden Sprague of Williamson won by major decision 11-3 over Nowell at 126 and Vanderpool pinned Christian Falkler in 1:22 at 132.
Gallagher won 10-5 over Nathaniel Welch at 138 while Chapman won 6-4 over Aidric Passerallo at 145. Johnson pinned Joel Hultz in 37 seconds at 152, McPeak got a forfeit at 160 and Lantz won 3-0 over Jacob Peffer at 172.
Against Montgomery Wakins got a forfeit at 215 and Gallagher got a forfeit at 138.
Montgomery’s Bradley Leon won 5-2 at 285 over Perez and Breannan Emery pinned Parker in 4:47 at 106, while Blake Snyer pinned Lunn in 1:00 at 113. Caden Finck won by technical fall 16-0 in 3:15 over Nowell at 120 and Nevin Beachel got a forfeit at 126. Hunter Leef pinned Vanderpool in 1:26 at 132 and Conner Harer pinned Chapman in 21 seconds at 145. Devon Deem pinned Johnson in 1:46 at 152 and Kaide Drick pinned McPeak in 1:01 while Colby Springman pinned Lantz in 2:36 at 172 and Ben Marino won by technical fall 16-1 in 5:23 over Jennings at 189.
“We had a couple kids pick up their first varsity wins today,” Sexton said. JB Parker at 160, he got a pin for his first actual varsity win, he picked up a forfeit the other night. Dalton Lunn at 113, he picked up his first varsity win today, also by pin. Sam thing for Dillon Gallagher. Dillon actually went 3-0 today and picked up a pin and a decision for his first varsity wins. Garrett Chapman and Brandon Lantz picked up their first varsity pins today.
Troy dropped a 52-16 match to Montgomery.
Caleb Schwenk got a 10-2 major decision win over Emery and Seymour pinned Beachel in 3:48 at 126. Bellows got a forfeit win at 138.
Montgomery’s Snyder pinned Slater in 40 seconds at 113 and Finck pinned Joseph Schwenk in 1:25 at 120.
Leet won by major decision 15-3 over Hinman at 132 and Jacob Harer pinned Randall in 30 seconds at 145.
Deem pinned Laci Hinman in 30 seconds at 152 and Drick pinned Short in 2:45 at 160, while Springman won 8-2 over Woodward at 172. Marino won 8-2 over Isbell at 189 and Bradley Leon of Montgomery got a forfeit at 215 and Weston Pick pinned Sargeant in 1:58 at 285.
Towanda hosts Canton on Tuesday and hosts Wyalusing on Friday.
Montgomery beat Williamson 63-12.
Ayden Sprauge got a forfeit for Williamson at 126 and Sottolano pinned Pick in 1:38 at 285.
Emery pinned Dacheux in 1:24 at 106, Snyder pinned Hungerford in 1:14 at 113 and Finck pinned Gontarz in 2:39 at 120. Beachel pinned Falkler in 3:03 at 132 and Leet pinned Welch in 52 seconds at 138.
Harer pinned Passerallo in 8 seconds at 145 and Deem pinned Hultz in 52 seconds at 152, while Drick got a forfeit at 160.
Springman pinned Peffer in 1:28 at 172 and Marino pinned Bump in 54 seconds at 189 and Leon won 3-2 over Sipps at 215.
CANTON GOES 3-0 IN HOME QUAD MEET
The Canton wrestling team went 3-0 on Saturday in a quad meet with Bloomsburg, South Williamsport and Sayre.
Canton beat Bloomsburg 66-8, South 51-18 and Sayre 78-0.
Against Bloomsburg the Warriors got a win from Cohen Landis by fall in 1:56 over Raif Trivelpiece at 106 and Brayden Wesneski won by fall in 3:24 over Ashton Horan at 126.
Bailey Ferguson beat David Klingerman by fall in 2:34 at 138.
Riley Parker pinned Nick Wharton in 1:25 at 160 and Derek Atherton-Ely pinned Aaron Williams in 48 seconds at 189, while Mason Harold pinned Luke Barnes in 3:31 at 285.
Bloomsburg’s Stephen Roeder pinned Brenen Taylor in 2:44 at 172 and at 215 Gage Pepper of Canton fell 11-8 to Brody Hock.
Canton’s Isaac Landis (113), Miah Lehman (120), Hudson Ward (132), Hayden Ward (145) and Michael Davis (152) all got forfeit wins.
Against South Canton’s Hudson Ward pinned Landon Gephart in 40 seconds at 132 and Bailey Ferguson pinned Jacob Hostrander in 14 seconds at 138.
Hayden Ward won 5-2 over Landon Lorson at 152 and Riley Parker pinned Caleb Jackson in 15 seconds at 160.
Atherton-Ely pinned Ryan Casella in 40 seconds at 189 and Harold pinned Jake Casella in 5:15 at 285.
Cohen Landis (106), Austin Allen (145) and Pepper (215) got forfeit wins.
South’s Robert Gardner beat Isaac Landis by major decision 14-2 at 113 and Kayvon Shams of South won by major 10-1 over Miah Lehman at 120, while Sam Persun of South pinned Wesneski in 5:49 at 126. Lane Lusk of South won by major 15-3 over Taylor at 172.
Against Sayre the Warriors got a pin from Hayden Ward in 1:44 over Bob Benjamin at 145, while Parker pinned Kaden Bennett in 44 seconds at 160 and Atherton-Ely pinned Glen Romberger in 22 seconds at 189.
Cohen Landis (106), Isaac Landis (113), Lehman (120), Wesneski (126), Ferguson (132), Hudson Ward (138), Davis (152), Taylor (172), Pepper (215) and Harold (285) all got forfeit wins.
Sayre went 0-3. They lost to South 58-6 and Bloomsburg.
Against South the Redskins got a pin by Benjamin.
Athens goes 3-2 at Line Mountain Duals
The Wildcats picked up three wins, 41-33 over Line Mountain, 51-18 over Lewisburg and 48-12 over Hughesville on Saturday.
The Wildcats fell to Benton 52-13 and Selinsgrove 45-21.
Against Line Mountain the Wildcats got a pin by Gavin Bradley in 1:24 at 113 and Kaden Setzer won by technical fall 16-0 in 35 seconds over Max Bingaman at 138 and Karter Rude pinned Chandon Maurer in 160 pounds and Zach Stafursky pinned Cale King in 2:40 at 172, while Josiah Stringham pinned Isaac Shaffer in 4:46 at 189.
Athens’ Joshua Nittinger (285) and Mason Vanderpool (120) got forfeit wins.
Against Selinsgrove the Wildcats got a pin by Joshua Courtney in 4:40 over Ryan Gavason at 113 and Bradley won by technical fall 20-5 in 4:00 over Leo Martinez at 120, while Jacob Courtney won by major decision 13-5 over Trent Turner at 126. Christopher Bathgate won 6-1 over Josiah Foss at 152 and Karter Rude won 3-0 over Cale Bastian at 160.
FAITH CHRISTIAN 60, NEB 0; MEADOWBROOK 24, NEB 6
Faith Christian swept the Panthers, six matches won by forfeit.
AJ Stayton won by fall over Tristen Dunn of NEB at 126 in 1:30 and Lincoln Hower pinned Jack Shumway in 1:05 at 152, while Leo Muzika pinned Kamden Ricci in 50 seconds at 285.
Against Meadowbrook Christian there were eight double forfeits.
Gunner Treibley of Meadowbrook pinned Ricci in 2:33 at 285 and Michael Eager pinned Dunn in 1:59 at 162, while Shumway got a forfeit win for NEB.
