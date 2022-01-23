Towanda Wrestlers Knock Off Wyalusing

Wyalusing — Towanda’s wrestling team features freshmen throughout their lineup. This is not the typical recipe for success. However, Towanda’s youth captured key wins and powered the Black Knights to a 39-30 victory over homestanding Wyalusing on Saturday.
The meet began at 285 pounds and Wyalusing built an early lead. Nick Woodruff spladled his opponent in the first period for a fall.
At 113 pounds, Evan Johnson received a forfeit.
CJ Carr added to Wyalusing’s early lead when his scrambling takedown put his opponent on his back. Carr held him there for another six team points. Towanda forfeited to Ayden Hunsinger at 126.
The lone early bright spot for Towanda was Wyatt Stranger picking up a forfeit at 106. The Black Knights trailed 24-6 heading into 132.
At 132, Towanda freshman Rylee Sluyter swung momentum back to the Towanda side of the gym. Wyalusing’s Cade McMicken scored early on a Sluyter double leg shot attempt. Down 4-0 Sluyter, escaped and changed tactics on his feet. He took McMicken down with a single leg to close the gap to 4-3 at the end of the first.
Sluyter hit a peterson for four points at the start of the second. He continued to control the bout for a 12-6 win.
Black Knight head coach Bill Sexton emphasized the importance of the bout. “We needed to stop what they were doing at 132. Rylee Sluyter went out and did that, going up a weight. He went out and stopped their momentum.”
Towanda held the momentum the rest of the meet. Riley Vanderpool, another Towanda freshman, got a fall at 138.
Wyalusing’s Hunter Manahan slowed the momentum briefly with a 4-0 decision over Sawyer Robinson at 145.
Freshman Jace Gunther got things back in order for the Black Knights with a first period fall at 152.
Towanda’s Mason Higley controlled the first two periods of the 160 bout. With the bout seemingly in hand, he began to press for a major decision and bonus points in the third. Higley had dominated the bout on his feet. He began to cut his opponent loose for an escape but caught him with a spike to his back. Higley got the fall and all the bonus points.
Higley’s pin tied the dual meet at 27-27.
With three bouts left, Towanda was in charge. They had won the coin toss and could dictate the matchups. Plus, they still had stud senior Bryant Green waiting to take the mat.
They sent out freshman Aiden Miller at 172 to battle Wyalusing’s Brian Arnold. Arnold controlled the bout for the first two periods, building a 5-1 lead. Miller escaped to start the third and Arnold began to push the pace, looking for bonus points.
Instead, Miller scored two takedowns snapping Arnold to the mat on shot attempts. Miller closed the gap and tied the score at six. On the second snap attempt, Miller turned Arnold for the fall.
Sexton praised Miller’s performance. “We rolled the dice there. We knew were going to get that matchup no matter what. Miller came up with the big fall for us in a real tight match that could have gone either way.
Bryant Green pinned his opponent at 189 to seal the win for Towanda.
At 215, Wyalusing’s Alex Hunsinger broke a 2-2 tie in the third period with five unanswered points to give his team a win in the final bout.
With the win, Towanda took the Standing Stone Trophy back to Towanda. Sexton noted the significance of winning back the trophy. “Every year we list a number of goals for our team. This was one of the big things, to bring it back.”
Wyalusing will be back in action Tuesday, hosting a tri-meet with North Penn-Liberty and Williamson. Towanda’s next bout will be Wednesday, when they travel to Athens.
