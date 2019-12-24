Towanda sent 11 wrestlers to the Oneonta JV Tournament and all 11 placed on Monday.
Joe Vanderpool (145) took home gold while Garrett Chapman (126), Mykee Nowell (113), Chayton Woodruff (138) and Spencer Jennings (170) all finished second.
Dalton Lunn (113), Brandon Lantz (160) and Jasiek Zalewski (182) took home fourths while Shane Atwood (106) and James Dughi (145) came away with sixth place finishes.
Towanda will be at the Windsor Tournament this Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.