The Towanda High School wrestling program is now recognized as one of the region’s best and respected across the NTL, District IV and the entire state of Pennsylvania.
While it took a lot of blood, sweat and tears to get to that point, it all started 67 years ago with one man leading the charge to bring wrestling to Towanda.
That man was Ed Branish.
Branish passed away on June 24 at the age of 91, but his legacy will live on forever.
It all started back in 1955 when he was hired as a business education teacher. With the support of the Towanda administration, Branish began the Black Knights wrestling program in the 1955-56 season.
“I can’t say this for sure, but I think probably he was hired with coaching in mind. He started the program in 1955. The superintendent at that time, a man named Paul B. Cooper, was interested in starting a program and Ed was the man who did that,” said current Towanda coach Bill Sexton.
“All of us in Towanda wrestling owe him a big debt of gratitude for the fact that he started the program — and he got it off on the right foot, too. They were successful early on. They had four straight league titles once they got it going. He won the first ever North Section in 1959 so it kind of set a good beginning for the sport in our community.”
Dr. Ray Perry was a member of those early wrestling teams at Towanda and has fond memories of his time with coach Branish.
“At five feet tall, I wasn’t exactly a prime candidate for basketball, so my freshman year I (tried) basketball and then I decided to try wrestling,” said Perry, who also played football for Branish. “We had never stepped on a wrestling mat before. That first practice we had to share the gym of course with the basketball team. As they say, the rest is history.”
When Towanda honored the first section title team on the 50th anniversary, Sexton recalled hearing some of those early Towanda wrestlers talking about not only trying wrestling for the first time — but seeing the sport in person for the first time.
“A lot of those guys told me that the first wrestling match they ever saw was the one that they wrestled in against Wellsboro in the first (Towanda) match ever,” Sexton said. “You don’t even think of it along those lines. You’re in an area where only two other schools had wrestling, Wellsboro and Canton, before us and in an era when you didn’t have TV or any of the other ways to see a sport. It’s kind of interesting that the first time they ever saw a match, they were wrestling in it.”
Sexton, who is only the fourth coach in Towanda history, has been leading the Black Knights’ program since 1980. While Branish was no longer coaching, he still remained involved with the sport and was there to support Sexton and the Black Knights along the way.
“I would see him during the season because one of the things that he did was he was ‘The Voice of NTL Wrestling,’” Sexton said. “He would do the match of the week on WTCC along with Milt Munkittrick who was a legendary guy in terms of athletics around the Northern Tier, and then later on one of his former wrestlers, Butch Watkins, replaced Milt. Ed did that for quite a few years.”
“He was a force in wrestling in our area. Not only with the starting of our program but he was the North Section chairman for 30-some years,” Sexton continued. “He put on the first section (tournament) at what is now our middle school gym. He administered that into the 90s. He was on the District IV athletic committee for a long period of time as well. He always had a real interest in promoting sports. His wrestlers from that era, 1955 to when he retired in (1972), they all speak very highly of him and the impact that he had on them — well beyond their wrestling careers.”
Perry confirmed that his wrestlers from back in the early days considered Branish a mentor and later in life, a friend.
“You’re going to have to hunt and hunt and hunt for anybody that does not have total respect for him. You may find a wayward person, but I very rarely talk to anybody who didn’t really like Ed,” Perry said. “Now listen, he was a disciplinarian and made you work hard, made you sweat and you’d get mad at him and all that, but it was always for your benefit. He always patted you on the back, no matter what it was. He encouraged you and mentored you and he was not afraid to holler at you either if you were dogging it or getting a little lazy around the edge. He wasn’t afraid to crack the whip.”
Perry and Branish were close during their wrestling days and that relationship continued when Perry became a doctor and served as Branish’s physician.
“He really liked the kids and he spent a lot of time. I’m biased, I was his physician for 18 years, so I took care of him and his father. Even after taking care of him, I could never call him Ed. I always called him coach or Mr. Branish out of respect,” said Perry. “He’s one of the two most important people in my life, other than my family. He turned this scrawny, overweight freshmen into an athlete. He spent an enormous amount of time with me individually after practice and when everybody left. Once or twice a week we would go at each other and he would wrestle with me for maybe 45 minutes after everybody left. We did that for four years.”
Branish, who also coached football, golf and track at Towanda, was connected to all of his wrestlers — and that would continue after they were done wearing the Black Knight singlet.
“He was a guy that generally cared about his guys, his boys. I remember when we did that 50th anniversary and we sought out the members of that first team and had a ceremony and all of that. I remember him coming up to me afterwards and sincerely thanking me for not forgetting about ‘his boys’ as he called them,” Sexton said. “I think that transitioned across all of the men who were his wrestlers. I think he had a real interest in them as people, not just as wrestlers for him.”
Branish won 124 matches in his 17-year run as the Towanda head coach, but the results on the mat were not his top priority, according to Perry.
“Wrestling was important but wrestling was only part of your life. That’s what he taught you,” Perry said. “It’s not the be all and end all. It’s just something to help you grow and mature — and interestingly it wasn’t a big deal for him. In my opinion it wasn’t. He was extremely humble and he was proud of the program as we all were, you know the pioneers (of Towanda wrestling), and we are thrilled that it continued to grow and prosper. It adds a lot to the spirit of the school. I think it was a lasting achievement and part of his legacy.”
Perry, who is now retired and living in southern Pennsylvania, credits Branish with helping him become the man he is today.
“He was an integral part in my growth and development. Over the years we’ve exchanged letters and photographs and stuff like that. He was and still is a very important part of my life,” Perry said.
Sexton knows that plenty of Branish’s former wrestlers have a similar story.
“I’ve heard a number of them who have been inducted into different hall of fames who credited him and the impact he had on their lives as they transitioned from being young student-athletes to being adult men,” Sexton said.
Whether it’s coaching, teaching, working as a school administrator or volunteering in his community, Ed Branish spent his entire adult life focused on helping the people around him and making sure they were taken care of.
“I can’t define (his legacy). It’s intangible. Part of his legacy is just him. It’s the same thing in Lions Club. It’s the same thing when he was a principal. People just respected him because he respected you and that’s critical,” Perry said.
