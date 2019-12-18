The Towanda Black Knights will induct two former wrestlers into the Black Knight Wrestling Hall of Fame on Saturday when they wrestle at 1 p.m. against Hughesville.
The two wrestlers are both class of 2004 graduates.
MIKE CHATBURN
Mike Chatburn earned 96 career victories, including 68 by fall, during his four years as a varsity heavyweight. Mike was a two-time North Sectional finalist winning the 2003 title, two-time District IV finalist, and a two-time Northeast Regional finalist. Mike put together a spectacular 40-win senior season, 30 of which came by fall. During the 2004 post season, Mike lateral dropped his way to twelve wins, highlighted by a Northeast Regional title and a third-place medal at the PIAA State Championships. Mike’s finish tied him for highest placement by a Towanda wrestler in the state tournament at the time.
T.K. SPENCER
T.K. Spencer won 110 matches, 51 by fall during his four letterman seasons as a Black Knight upper weight. T.K. was a three-time section medalist, three-time District IV place winner, three-time Regional medalist and a state qualifier in 2002. T.K. was a key contributor to the Knights’ 2001 NTL Championship season. At the time of his graduation, T.K.’s 110 victories ranked him third on the Knights’ career win list. He currently stands at number 12 all-time.
