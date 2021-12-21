The Towanda Wrestling Hall of Fame will welcome three new members during a ceremony scheduled for Thursday during the Black Knights match with Central Columbia.
Mike Maurer, Brock Nichols and Tyler Leljedal will be inducted into the Hall of Fame inside the Towanda High School gym on Thursday.
The junior match will start at 4 p.m. with the Hall of Fame induction set for 5 p.m. and the varsity match to follow.
You can learn more about the newest members of the Towanda Wrestling Hall of Fame here:
Mike Maurer — Class of 2007
During his four-year varsity career, Mike Maurer wrestled on teams that won 103 dual meets, three NTL titles, two North Section team titles and established himself as one of Towanda Wrestling finest middle weights.
A prolific bottom wrestler, Mike used his Peterson to gain control and dominated on top utilizing tilts and cradles to record 151 wins including 68 by fall. Along the way, he won two North Section titles, three District IV medals, two Northeast Regional medals, and in both his junior and senior seasons, captured PIAA 5th place state medals all at 140 pounds.
As a testament to his leadership abilities, Mike was elected team captain in both his junior and senior seasons and led the Black Knights in their first two trips into the PIAA State Dual Meet Tournament, culminating with the Knights first District IV dual meet team title in 2007.
After graduation, Mike continued his career as a four-year starter, three-year captain and academic All American at Lycoming College.
Brock Nichols — Class of 2006
Brock Nichols joined a long line of dominant Towanda heavyweights when he emerged in the varsity lineup his junior year. During his two years as a varsity starter, Brock won 73 matches including 42 by fall.
Brock won back-to-back section titles as well as winning two District IV medals and a Northeast Regional medal. As a senior Brock concluded his career with an 8th Place finish at the PIAA State Championships.
During his years at Towanda, Brock wrestled on teams that won 95 dual meets, 2 NTL titles, a North Section title and he co-captained Towanda’s first team to qualify for the PIAA State Dual Meet Championships.
Tyler Leljedal — Class of 2006
Tyler Leljedal was a four-year Letterman on Black Knight Teams that won 95 Dual meets, a Section Team Title, 2 NTL titles, and as a senior co-captained the first Towanda Team to qualify for the PIAA State Dual Meet Championships.
Tyler used a combination of aggressive takedown skills and punishing top techniques to record 140 wins and 62 falls during his career spent from 112 pounds to 130 pounds. On the mat, Tyler won a North section Title, four district IV medals, 2 Northeast Regional third place medals and qualified twice for the PIAA State Championships as a junior and a senior.
