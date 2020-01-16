TOWANDA — The Towanda wrestling team notched a 58-24 win over Waverly on Wednesday night.
“I was a little concerned prior to the match,” Towanda coach Bill Sexton said. “Once we got going I thought our kids wrestled really well. I thought we were aggressive. I thought we worked for the fall. Waverly gave us some points tonight through forfeit, it’s never anything you want to see, all in all I thought we got a good effort today.
I thought Evan Johnson wrestled a tough match for us tonight. He bumped up to 52, was comfortably ahead, and then things started to go a little bad for him and he was able to respond.
I was pleased with MyKee Nowell again tonight, Mykee was behind 5-2, he got a takedown and reverse and back points given up. He got a reversal and is down 5-4, he followed with a takedown and turned the takedown into a fall. I am happy to see him having some success, because he’s been wrestling underweight most of his matches. The other guy I guess I would say is Alex Perez, Alex went up to 285 tonight, and got himself down 6-3, he got headlocked and gave up a big 5 point move. Down 6-3 going into the second period, then got a reversal then did a real good job on top turning their heavyweight and picking up the fall. “
Skyler Allen started things for Towanda at 138, pinning Cole Stanton in 2:36.
At 145 Joseph Vanderpool pinned Lilyparker Ennis in 24 seconds and Johnson got a 12-4 major decision over Austin Kimble at 152.
Ethan Stotler of Waverly pinned Will Bowen in 1:00 at 160 and at 170 Spencer Jennings of Towanda pinned Kaden Kipling in 1:23.
Trevor Meyers of Waverly pinned Jasiek Zalewski of Towanda in 2:29 at 182.
Zalewski is a foreign exchange student, who was making his varsity debut for the Black Knights.
“I was kind of looking for an opportunity to get him in, when we won the first three matches, and had the forfeits coming up, I felt like we were in a good position,” Sexton said. “I am incredibly pleased with his performance for us this year. Here is a kid that has never seen wrestling before. When he goes out there it’s not like he looks like he’s lost. He was wrestling a kid who is having a pretty good year in the Meyers kid. he looked like he knew what he was doing out there. I was pretty pleased with him.”
Towanda’s Clay Watkins (195), Aaron Herlt (220) and Shane Atwood (106) all got forfeit wins.
Perez got the pin over Trent Skeens at 285 in 3:30.
Tyler Hawley of Towanda pinned Connor Stotler in 1:00 at 113 and Nowell pinned Mason Ham in 2:37 at 120.
Waverly’s Rylan LaForest pinned Garrett Chapman in 30 seconds at 126 and Garrett Skeens of Waverly pinned Wyatt Delameter in 2:28 at 132.
