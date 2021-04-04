Towanda’s JC Allis won the 97-pound state title at the Keystone State Championships in Monroeville on Saturday in the girls’ 9-10 age group.
Allis got a bye in her first match and then she got back-to-back pins.
Allis pinned Ava Hrinda of West Mifflin in 1:10 and she pinned Knoch’s Kinsley Ireland in 1:29.
In the semifinals Allis beat Reagan Evans of Chambersburg 5-2 to reach the final.
In the final Allis beat Charlie Rae 2-0 to capture the title.
Towanda’s Kaylyn Sluyter finished fourth at 78 pounds in the 9-10 age group.
Sluyter opened with an 8-1 win before getting a pin in 1:49 over Morgan Hill of Erie.
Sluyter fell semifinal round to eventual champion Cordy Zalota of Penn Delco, but bounced back with a 6-0 win over Carolyne Katz of Penn Argyl to get into the third-place match.
In the third place match Sluyter fell 5-0 to Kyleigh Ficks of Milton.
The Black Knights’ Gage Evans brought home a fifth-place finish on Saturday in the boys 9-10 age group.
Evans started on Friday by going 2-1 on the day.
He won his first match by fall in 25 seconds then won a 10-0 major decision, before falling by pin in 1:23.
On Saturday he went 3-1 on the day to get fifth place.
He won back-to-back matches, 8-2 over Micah Engelman of Crestwood and then 13-0 over Carter Kinard of Dover.
He dropped a match by fall to Cole Schwartz of Catasauqua to end up in the fifth-place match, where he pinned Chase Carrick of Millcreek in 1:45 to take fifth.
Towanda’s Lillie Maynard dropped a tough 3-2 match in her first match at 93 pounds in junior high wrestling. She then had to forfeit out of the rest of the tournament.
NEB’s Aliyah Kolesar dropped a pair of matches by fall at 51 pounds in the 8-and-under bracket.
