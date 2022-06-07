Towanda's Bennett signs with Division I UCONN track and field

TOWANDA — Towanda senior Porschia Bennett signed to compete in track and field at the University of Connecticut on Friday.
Bennett recently wrapped up her career at Towanda by winning her second straight state championship in the high jump.
She was also looking at Penn State and Coastal Carolina, but ultimately decided UCONN was the best fit for her.
“My aunt lives up there and her boyfriend works at UCONN, and they both love it there, so they told me to apply,” Bennett said. “Then I got accepted and started talking to the coaches.”
Her relationship with UCONN’s coaches played a large role in the decision.
“I think it really was the coaches,” she said. “They kept reaching out and were really nice about everything, and definitely the team.”
A visit to campus and getting to know her jumping coach made the choice that much easier.
“The jumping coach keeps reaching out. She’s super nice,” she said. “I went up for a visit and the team was amazing. They’re like a big family. I just feel like they’re all really connected and I love it.”
Aside from high jump, Bennett also competed in long jump and several running events during her high school career, but now she is looking forward to focusing on the event that brought her two gold medals at the PIAA State Championships.
“I’m pretty excited to mainly focus on high-jumping and seeing how good I can get at it,” she said.
She is also excited to build new relationships in college.
“Having new teammates and coaches is going to be super fun,” she noted.
Bennett also played basketball for the Lady Black Knights, and feels that transitioning to playing just one sport will make the adjustment to a college schedule a bit easier.
“I think I’ll be able to get used to it,” she said. “I’ve always loved sports, so I feel like doing one sport all the time that I really love will work fine for me.”
It takes a lot of talent to compete at the Division I level, and while there is a lot to still work on, Bennett believes she has what it takes.
“I think they’re going to get a pretty good athlete, and I’m going to try to do the best I can for them and make them look good,” she said.
While she certainly has a lot to look forward to, Bennett also has plenty to reflect on when she looks back at her career at Towanda.
Along with her two state titles in high jump, she earned another medal as a member of the 4x400 relay team, which took fourth at the PIAA State Championships last month. Additionally, she won the District IV long jump title, and was a 1,000-point scorer in basketball.
“(I’ll remember) my team, my coaches and everything I accomplished,” Bennett said. “I want to thank my team and the coaches for always supporting me.”
