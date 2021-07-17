There were a lot of great athletes in the area this year.
Whether it was the dominance of Troy’s Mason Imbt on the football field, or the skill of Will Poirier of Wellsboro on the soccer pitch or the tennis courts.
Maybe what stood out to you was watching Sidney Tomasso of Waverly light up opposing defenses in basketball, or seeing Emma Roe star on the pitch.
Throughout the year athletes stood out for their performances.
But, in the end, two athletes stood out above everyone else, and they are this year’s The Daily & Sunday Review Male and Female Athletes of the year.
PORSCHIA BENNETT
Towanda, junior
What can you say about the performance that Bennett had this track and field season?
Right from the start of the year she established herself as one of the best jumpers the NTL had ever seen.
A year away from spring sports might have set some athletes back this year.
Not Bennett.
The very first meet of the year the junior broke the school high jump record, a record that had been set by Meghan Morningstar at the state meet, where she took second in the state with the jump.
Maybe breaking the record of a state silver medalist should have told everyone what was to come this year.
Meet after meet Bennett proved she was not only dominant, but she was consistent as well.
She regularly cleared at least 5-feet, 4-inches, and often was over 5-feet, 6-inches in meets.
That success led her to the District 4 title, but that was just a preview of what was to come.
A week later Bennett showed the state what she could do, winning the PIAA, Class AA championship in the event.
To make things more impressive, a day later the AAA meet was held and Bennett’s height held up as the best of any jumper, in either class, at the state meet.
Since states ended Bennett went on to nationals, where she finished 18th nationally in the event.
While track and field is where Bennett really shined, she is hardly a one-sport star.
Part of what made Bennett so dominant in track and field, was that she was a three-sport star.
Towanda’s jumps coach, Mark Gannon, said during the season one of the things he thought helped Bennett this track season was she was a well-rounded athlete, who was working on her athleticism during the year off.
And, that athleticism has shown in everything Bennett’s done in her career.
Bennett has been an all-star in all three of her sports, shining in soccer and basketball in her career.
In the fall Bennett helped anchor the Towanda defense.
Her speed, and athleticism, have made Bennett one of the best defenders in the region.
In the winter, Bennett was a huge key to the success of the Towanda girls’ basketball team.
The Black Knights won the NTL large-school title this year, and Bennett was a bit part of the reason why.
She was an NTL, and All-Region, all-star, and was the second leading scorer for the Black Knights, at 12.1 points a game, along with 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists a game.
As good as her offensive game was, Bennett was a superstar defensively, earning All-Region Defensive Player of the Year honors. She used her length and athleticism to leap into passing lanes, recording three steals a game, and she was a shutdown defender all year for the Black Knights.
As dominant as Bennett was this year, she still has a year left, with a chance to take things to an even higher level.
NATE HIGLEY
Sullivan County, senior
Few athletes have their names over their school’s record book more than Nate Higley.
The Griffins standout finishes his career with the school record in wins. He also is the only state medalist in school history, achieving the feat three times, and he is the school’s first state finalist.
This year HIgley finished 27-2, with his only two losses to Levi Haines, one in the super regional final, and the other in the state final.
Higley finished his career with a 138-16 record, and along with being a state runner-up this year, he finished fourth a year ago and sixth in 2018.
Before Higley started his varsity career the Griffins had never had a state medalist.
Higley changed that his freshman year, and he never looked back.
As good as he had been in his career, this year was something special.
Wrestling in a tough weight, Higley worked his way into the state final.
Higley won his third straight sectional title this year, his third straight regional title, and his second straight district title.
He was a state qualifier all four years of his career, winning at least 35 matches each of his first three years, and only dropping two matches in the shortened year this season.
Next year the Griffins star will head to George Mason to wrestle at the Division I level.
Higley shared All-Region Wrestler of the year honors with Athens star Gavin Bradley, who was also a state finalist this year.
While Higley is a dominant force as a wrestler, he’s a standout in everything he does.
He’s been one of the Griffins star soccer players throughout his career, and he’s a dominant baseball player for the Griffins.
This spring he hit .406 with 27 RBI and 19 runs scored, stealing 18 bases for the Griffins baseball team.
GIRLS’ NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Melanie Shumway, NEB
Having success as a freshman is hard.
Having success in multiple sports as a freshman is rare.
Having success in four sports as a freshman, that’s practically unheard of.
Welcome to the story of NEB’s Melanie Shumway, one of the busiest athletes around last fall, and this past Spring.
Shumway was a two-sport standout in both the fall and the spring seasons.
In the fall Shumway was a starter on the soccer team. Her speed made Shumway a force for the Panthers, and while injuries slowed her season down at times, she proved how good of a player she was in the sport.
As good as she was on the pitch, Shumway was even more dominant as a cross country runner.
It looked like Covid was going to take away Shumway’s chance to compete at districts, as the Panthers went into shutdown.
Just days before the meet the Panthers team was cleared to run, and Shumway took advantage of the second chance, qualifying for the state meet as a freshman.
As good as her fall season was, Shumway was just as dominant in the spring.
Shumway took the ability she showed in cross country and was a standout on the track and field team, qualifying for districts in her first varsity season.
As a member of the softball team, Shumway played a big role in helping the Panthers reach a district final, and qualify for states.
One of the fastest players in the league, Shumway hit .318 her freshman year as a starter for the Panthers, and she scored 10 runs on the season.
With three more seasons to go, Shumway has a legitimate chance to earn more than 15 letters in her varsity career, and achieve some big things.
BOYS’ NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Karson Dominick, NP-Mansfield
Game after game to start his career Dominick kept putting up double digit points.
Through the first nine games of his varsity career, Dominick hit for double figures in every one of them.
Right from the start this year the son of a basketball coach, his father is NP-Mansfield girls coach Jason Dominick, showed how good this year was going to be.
Dominick scored 20 points in his varsity debut, and never looked back, leading the Tigers at 14.1 points a game this year.
As good as he was as a scorer, Dominick was an all-around player, grabbing 6.6 rebounds a game, second on the team, and doing that from the guard position, while averaging 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals a game.
In each of his first two varsity games Dominick scored 20 plus. He had 20 or more five times in those first nine games, scoring at least points in all nine of the games to start his career.
For the year Dominick had 13 games in double figures, including six 20-plus point games.
Dominick quickly established himself as one of the best shooters in the league, hitting 42% of his shots and making 36 threes this year, on 37% shooting from long range.
What made Dominick so tough to stop was his shooting and athleticism, along with his 6-foot, 3-inch size at the guard position.
Overall Dominick had 253 points as a freshman, putting himself well on the path to a potential 1,000-point career.
Dominick was a three-sport athlete for the Tigers, earning a role with the baseball team, where he was a solid pitcher during his freshman year.
While he didn’t play a lot of varsity in the abbreviated football season, Dominick was the team’s backup quarterback, and is likely to be the starting quarterback this coming season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.