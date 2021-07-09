After establishing herself as the best high jumper in Pennsylvania, Towanda senior-to-be Porschia Bennett took on the rest of the country in Oregon at outdoor track and field nationals.
Bennett finished 18th in the event, and was one of the top finishers from any school in the Northeast.
“The experience was amazing and I think it will really help me in the future,” Bennett said.
For the Towanda star, it was a lot different competing in an event where every single jumper was flying well over 5-feet.
“It was crazy to see the girls there jump, but it was nice that everyone was jumping as high, or higher than me,” Bennett said.
In high school this year Bennett often would enter the competition when everyone else was done, and make her opening height to win.
At nationals it was a lot different. Every jump mattered, as Bennett knew she had to be nearly perfect against the country’s best.
“It was really nerve wracking because I knew I had to try to make every height on my first try because most of the other girls were going to,” Bennett said.
For Bennett she could watch other jumpers and learn things from the way they jumped.
“Some of the girls there had amazing form and back arch’s, so I could definitely learn something from them,” Bennett said.
Competing with the best in the country only made Bennett want to get even better.
“It makes me want to work really hard and hopefully next year make the podium at nationals,” she said.
One thing that made the experience even more special was competing at one of the best facilities in the nation in Oregon, the same site as the Olympic Trials.
“The facility was so pretty and it was so big, everything there was so nice,” Bennett said.
After winning the state title in the AA high jump, and having the best jump of anyone in AA or AAA at states, Bennett had some college coaches reach out to her, but still not a ton.
After competing at nationals, she knows she had even more coaches see her compete.
“I saw a few college coaches there, so hopefully I start getting some letters,” she said.
For Bennett the whole experience was fun and she’s excited to get back to nationals next year.
“It was amazing, I really loved going there and competing and I really hope I can do it next year and hopefully place better,” Bennett said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.