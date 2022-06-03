Towanda's Bennett to play softball at next level

TOWANDA — Towanda senior softball player Jocelyn Bennett made her college commitment official on Thursday by signing to play at Penn State-Harrisburg.
Bennett had her sights set on a bigger school, and playing at Penn-State Harrisburg gave her that opportunity.
“I always wanted to go to a well-known school,” she said. “It’s the second-largest (Penn State) Campus, and I wanted to get a little bigger.”
Making the commitment official on Thursday is the start of the next part of Bennett’s softball and academic career.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “It’s going to be a new chapter, and I’ll be meeting a lot of people.”
Just as any student-athlete does, she will have to adapt to the grueling schedule of balancing school and sports, but she has not lost sight of the fun that lies ahead.
“I’m excited,” she said. “There’s going to be a lot of different people, and it’ll be challenging playing softball, but it’ll be worth it.”
Along with adjusting to the new schedule, Bennett will also need to get up to speed with the demands of playing college softball, which she has already begun doing.
“Right now, I’m currently doing the summer workout,” she said. “I’m just working on getting in shape and building muscle.”
She played shortstop for most of her career with the Lady Black Knights, but said she is willing to switch if needed.
Bennett, who will major in kinesiology, also drew interest from some other schools.
“I was looking at Elizabethtown and Lebanon Valley, but Penn State-Harrisburg won me over,” she said.
Part of that decision is the connections she has made with the Penn State-Harrisburg coaching staff.
“They seem really open and willing to help me with anything I need,” Bennett said. “They seem like they’re there for you.”
Bennett moving on to the next level was also an exciting moment for Towanda softball coach Caitlyn Doerner.
“I think that (during) their years with us, this is what we’re preparing them for, hopefully they’ll go on to play in college,” Doerner said. “So it’s really cool to see one of our girls go to the next level.”
Doerner said she enjoyed her time working with Bennett throughout middle and high school.
“It’s been awesome. Jocelyn is one of the players that I’ve coached straight through from seventh grade up to her senior year,” Doerner said. “She was one of the girls in my first year coaching. It’s been awesome to watch her grow as a player and grow so much. She’s improved so much and became a great softball player these past six years.”
“Jocelyn is a dedicated player,” Doerner added. “She works hard and she’ll give it her all. She just really loves the sport of softball.”
As Bennett will soon graduate from Towanda, she will have plenty to look back on when it comes to her time with the Lady Knights softball team.
“The time with the girls and the coaches, they really helped me build confidence in myself and leave it all out on the field,” she said.
