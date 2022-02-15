TOWANDA — On Feb. 13, 1997, Towanda’s Kim Abbott scored her 1,000th career point and Diana Keeney scored her 2,000th career point in the same game.
Twenty-five years and one day later, Towanda Porschia Bennett and Paige Manchester both scored their 1,000th career point on senior night in a 47-17 win over Troy.
“That’s a pretty special occasion,” Towanda coach Rob Gentile said. “They’ve kind of led this program for the last couple years. We call them the dynamic duo and they’re certainly that.”
Bennett hit the milestone with just under a minute left in the first quarter, which finished with Towanda ahead 14-1.
“Everyone was kind of talking about it, but I wasn’t really focused on it,” Bennett said about the moments leading up to the basket that gave her 1,00 points. “I just wanted to play.”
She was playing well, and scored nine of her 12 points in the opening quarter.
Troy converted its first field goal a minute into the second quarter, and Towanda led 26-8 at halftime.
Manchester had only scored two points until then, still 12 shy of 1,000.
The Lady Knights made an effort to get Manchester the ball in the third quarter, when she scored 11 of her 15 total points.
“That definitely boosted my confidence a little bit more,” she said.
Despite having four fouls of her own, she drew a foul early in the fourth quarter and hit the first free throw for her 1,000 point.
“I knew it was getting close, and I was in foul trouble,” Manchester said. “I just wanted to get it done and over with and focus on the game.”
She could finally do that, and Towanda continued to pull away for the 31-point win.
“It feels great,” Manchester said of the milestone. “It shows me that the hard work paid off throughout the years, and it’s just a great feeling.”
Hitting that mark with a teammate made it even more special to both players.
“It’s amazing. I’m thankful and grateful that I got to share it with Porschia,” Manchester said. “She’s such an amazing person, player and teammate.”
“It’s amazing,” Bennett added. “It’s the best feeling and I’m so glad I could do it with Paige.”
It was an all-around special night for Towanda.
“I’m proud of them,” Gentile said. They both deserve it, they’re both hard working kids. They both give it all they got all the time.”
