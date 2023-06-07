TOWANDA — The Newman Benson A.C.E. Scholarship Award was created to assist Towanda student athletes in their respective collegiate careers.
The award is given annually in memory of Mr. Newman Benson for his devotion to the Towanda community and his passion for interscholastic athletics at Towanda Jr./Sr. High School. Mr. Benson supported many causes in his life and the A.C.E. award adds to the list of the many contributions that have been made to support those ideals that he held of the utmost importance in life.
The acronym A.C.E. stands for ambition, commitment and excellence. These three traits were the core beliefs that Newman Benson lived by and said many times were the secret to his success in life.
Newman Benson often said, “You can be a dishwasher, a handyman or mechanic. It makes no difference as long as you do all of these things, you can be a success. You can’t do just one nor just two… you have to do all three to be successful.”
“(Towanda Athletics) would like to thank Newman Benson and his family for the continued support of the student athletes at Towanda Area Jr./Sr. High School. This year’s recipients pictured along with Coach Craig Dawsey are: Eliza Fowler and Justin Schoonover.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.