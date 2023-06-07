Towanda scholarship photo

Towanda football coach Craig Dawsey (left) is pictured here with Newman Benson A.C.E Scholarship winners Eliza Fowler (middle) and Justin Schoonover (right) during the award ceremony.

 Photo provided

TOWANDA — The Newman Benson A.C.E. Scholarship Award was created to assist Towanda student athletes in their respective collegiate careers.

The award is given annually in memory of Mr. Newman Benson for his devotion to the Towanda community and his passion for interscholastic athletics at Towanda Jr./Sr. High School. Mr. Benson supported many causes in his life and the A.C.E. award adds to the list of the many contributions that have been made to support those ideals that he held of the utmost importance in life.