TOWANDA — Bryant Green’s high school wrestling career was filled with obstacles and speed bumps as injury after injury forced him to miss most of the first three years he had with the Towanda program.
While some would have decided to throw in the towel, Green never gave up. He persevered and this past season the Black Knight senior wound up on the podium in Hershey with a seventh-place PIAA Class AA medal hanging around his neck.
On Monday, Green checked another goal off his wrestling bucket list as he signed a National Letter of Intent to wrestle for Division II Pitt-Johnstown surrounded by his family and coaches.
“Bryant has always had the talent. He has always worked hard and continued to develop that talent and take it to the next level. He just kept getting snake-bit all the way,” Towanda coach Bill Sexton said. “Every year there was something that set him back. In the end, he had this great senior year. I think he’s a testament to what hard work can do for you, what a never quit attitude can do for you, and now it’s paying off.”
Green, who was limited to just 32 matches through his first three seasons, went 38-10 this past season and captured a North Section title and District IV silver medal before placing in Hershey.
The Towanda senior admitted that while he was going through those injuries — including one that forced him to miss his entire junior campaign — he wasn’t sure if he would get to this point.
“I didn’t know if I ever would but I was super hopeful and I was determined,” he said.
Green credited his coaches and the entire Black Knight community with helping him reach his goals.
“It has been a really great experience. The town is very supportive, the school is very supportive and I think we have some of the best coaches around,” Green said.
Green, who is planning on majoring in nursing, said he picked Pitt-Johnstown over King’s College.
“(King’s) wasn’t necessarily the right fit for me, but Pitt-Johnstown really clicked with me,” Green said. “They have a long history, a good history. They are a very dominant Division II team and I really felt like I fit in there. Coach (Pat) Pecora was super welcoming and the rest of the team was also very supportive and welcoming as well so it just felt really nice.”
It also helps that the area where the Pitt-Johnstown campus is located reminded him of his hometown.
“The campus is really out of town, so it’s pretty nice. It’s a woodsy area on a lot of acreage and it really fit me coming from Bradford County and the area that I live. It just felt like home,” he said.
Green understands that there will be new challenges awaiting him at Pitt-Johnstown, including figuring out how to balance school and wrestling.
“That’s going to be a huge part, the balancing (of academics and wrestling). Nursing is not easy and wrestling isn’t either ... both are very demanding,” he said.
But if history is any indication, Bryant Green will certainly find a way to succeed — both on the mat and in the classroom over the next four years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.