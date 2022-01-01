WINDSOR — The Towanda Black Knights came home from the Windsor Christmas Tournament with a champion and a fourth-place finisher after a solid two days of wrestling.
Senior Bryant Green captured the 172-pound title after putting together a stellar tournament.
Green secured his gold with a 2-0 win over Copehagen’s Adam Ortega in the 172-pound finals.
After a scoreless first period, Green rode out Ortega throughout the entire second. The Towanda captain got a reversal in the final 30 seconds of the third period to earn the win and the title.
“Pretty strong tournament out of Bryant. He had two pins (Wednesday). He had a dominating 7-2 win in the semis and a solid match in the final,” said Towanda coach Bill Sexton.
Freshman Riley Vanderpool went 4-2 — with all four wins coming by fall — to come home with a fourth-place finish.
Vanderpool lost to the eventual champion in the 138-pound semifinals, but would come back with a pin of his own before dropping the third-place bout to Shoreham Wading River’s Craig Jablonski by a 10-6 score.
“Riley had a real solid tournament. In the third-place match he had a chance to take the lead but he missed his attempt and put himself on his back,” Sexton said. “That’s a real good job for a freshman.”
Wyatt Stranger (102) and Jace Gunther (160) both dropped their opening bouts on Thursday as their tournaments came to an end.
Sexton was pleased with his team’s performance at the always tough Windsor tournament.
“You always want a little bit more but I’m pleased. Our goal going in was to finish in the top third of the teams and we did. As young as we are — we have eight freshmen in our lineup and other first-year starters — so we didn’t do badly. Our kids got some valuable experience in a real solid tournament and hopefully it bodes well as we move into the league part of our schedule.”
Towanda will host Troy in a key NTL showdown on Tuesday.
