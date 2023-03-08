Towanda's Higley looking to make some noise in Hershey

HERSHEY — Once his freshman season ended in the regional tournament last year, Towanda’s Mason Higley went to work.
Higley traveled to workout in different clubs, hit the weight room and competed in off-season tournaments — including the always rugged Fargo Nationals over the summer.
It was all aimed at getting to one place this March: the Giant Center in Hershey.
“I mean (it helped) tremendously,” said Higley on the offseason work he put in. “I was going down to Ride Out, I wrestled with Benton’s club for freestyle, and I was wrestling with guys who were pushing me every day. If I was making mistakes in practice, they were helping me. If I was off, they were putting me back on. I had great coaches in the room all summer to push me every single day. It just made me get to this level.”
Towanda coach Bill Sexton saw how much work the sophomore standout put in during the offseason and throughout the year.
“Mason is very dedicated. He’s a one-sport athlete. He has worked incredibly hard,” Sexton said. “He qualified and went to Fargo this past summer. He did tournaments in the fall. He did everything you could possibly do in the offseason — from training to weight room to wrestling in the tournaments that are out there to do, and it’s paid off for him.”
In the end it would all come down to one match at regionals that would decide if Higley punched his ticket to Hershey or went home last Saturday wondering what else he needed to do. That match would put the Towanda grappler up against NTL rival Riley Parker of Canton.
Two weeks earlier, Parker rolled to a 7-1 win over Higley in the 172-pound finals at the North Section championships.
It would be a much different match this time around as Higley used a takedown in overtime to pick up a 3-1 win over Parker and secure his spot at the state tournament this week.
“It feels amazing. Before the match the only thing I was thinking about was I felt like I put more work in than anybody else. There’s no reason why I shouldn’t be that guy to go to states. He’s a great kid, and I was ready for a scrap. I was ready for a dogfight,” Higley said of his big win over Parker.
Higley was excited to punch his ticket to states and get his name on the wall heading into Towanda’s wrestling room as a state qualifier, but he also has his sights set on the top of the podium at regionals in the future.
“It’s really cool. I’d rather it say regional champ, but I’ve got (two) more years and I’m definitely shooting for the top spot,” he said.
Higley will now turn his focus to states and he is taking a solid mindset to Hershey with him.
“Just having fun, letting it fly. I really have nothing to lose. I’m just going to battle with the best kids in the state and prove that I can hang in there,” said Higley, who has his sights set on the podium. “Goal is always state medalist. I want to be on the state podium.”
Higley understands in order to reach his goal, he needs to be ready to handle the biggest stage in Pennsylvania high school wrestling.
“Just keep my composure, keep cool. I can’t let the big stage get to me,” Higley said. “I just have to imagine it as just any other match, any other dual meet. It’s obviously a big place, big arena and some people let that (scare them), but I don’t. I’ve dreamed about wrestling there since I was seven years old. I’ve envisioned it every single day and I’m excited.”
