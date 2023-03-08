Towanda's Higley looking to make some noise in Hershey

Mason Higley of Towanda wraps-up a practice session on the floor of the Giant Center in Hershey Wednesday night. Higley will be competing at 172 pounds at the PIAA Wrestling Championships.

 Review Photo/ED BOARDMAN

HERSHEY — Once his freshman season ended in the regional tournament last year, Towanda’s Mason Higley went to work.

Higley traveled to workout in different clubs, hit the weight room and competed in off-season tournaments — including the always rugged Fargo Nationals over the summer.