Towanda's Higley overcame adversity to have solid year on the mats

Towanda’s Mason Higley is in control and looking to his corner for some advice in a District IV Duals match against South Williamsport last season.

 Review File Photo

The 2021-22 wrestling season was quite a ride for Towanda’s Mason Higley.

The rising sophomore battled through an injury and the loss of his home in a fire to have a strong freshman campaign with the Black Knights.