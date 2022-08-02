The 2021-22 wrestling season was quite a ride for Towanda’s Mason Higley.
The rising sophomore battled through an injury and the loss of his home in a fire to have a strong freshman campaign with the Black Knights.
Following his high school season, Higley decided to give freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling a try — and it would be Greco where he earned a trip out to the toughest tournament in the country.
Higley wrapped up his 2021-22 campaign with a 2-2 performance at the U.S. Marine Corps 16U Greco Roman Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota.
“The experience was amazing. My uncle (Sean Close) wrestled there when he was younger and told me stories about it, so I always knew that I wanted to wrestle in that arena. (It’s a) huge place. It builds the nerves up a little bit when you first walk in there,” Higley said on competing at Fargo.
Higley thought that freestyle and Greco would help him improve as he prepares for his sophomore season with the Knights.
“This was actually my first year doing Greco or freestyle. I kind of just wanted to get into something so that I can do extra wrestling in the summer to better myself for the folkstyle season,” he said.
Higley said he gained some confidence with his strong performance out in Fargo.
“It was just a big confidence booster. I went out there with the mindset, obviously, that I want to All-American. I want to be on the podium out there because that’s how you’ve got to be if you want to compete in big stages like that,” Higley said. “But it was kind of just to have fun, to let it fly, to not be afraid to hit a big move or not be afraid to get taken down once or not be afraid to give up one point — just kind of wrestle how I know how to and have fun.”
Higley believes the experience he got wrestling Greco will help him as he heads into his sophomore campaign at Towanda.
“As I transition back to folkstyle (after wrestling Greco), just body positioning, knowing when something is there and when it’s not,” Higley said on what he learned from Greco. “It’s definitely helped a lot with being able to move my hips, know when not to throw, know when to throw, when to feel something. It’s definitely helped with the feel.”
A bumpy road
While he wrapped up his wrestling season with a trip to Fargo, his journey started with multiple bumps in the road.
It started with a knee injury that Higley said caused him “excruciating pain” when trying to bend it. He spent four to five weeks working it out with rehab before getting back on the mat.
“It was still sore and tender but I did it just because I love the sport of wrestling,” said Higley, who said he had some torn cartilage in the knee.
It wasn’t long after his return from injury when he woke up to find his home filled with smoke.
“I woke up and it was probably four o’clock in the morning, something like that. I can’t remember the exact time. I could just see my apartment was filled with smoke. I couldn’t even see four inches ahead of me. My first thought was like, find my mom, make sure she’s OK, find where she’s at. That was the first thing on my mind,” Higley recalled.
“I start getting down, I’m using my shirt as like a filter basically to try to find my way around my house. I find my mom’s room and she had her door shut so there was no smoke able to get into her room,” he continued. “I told her ‘We need to get out of here, there’s a fire going on, there’s smoke everywhere.’ We closed the door behind us but smoke was getting into her room at this time. We ripped the window off the hinges that she had in her room and we ended up getting onto the roof, it’s kind of like a little platform roof out of her window. One of our neighbors got us a ladder and we got down.”
It turned out a member of his wrestling family would be there to help him and his mom on that tragic night.
“My wrestling coach, Jeremy Sluyter, somehow, I guess God’s way, he had 30 fire extinguishers in his basement and him and his kids were running over with fire extinguishers just putting out the fire,” said Higley of the Towanda assistant coach.
Higley noted that wrestling and school were key to keeping him in a good mindset following the fire.
“It was a big shock factor to me, but it happened at 4 a.m. and I went to school the same day just because I wanted to stay in my same routine and make sure I wasn’t like overthinking it,” he said. “I kind of wanted to get it out of my mind, even though it was something that was kind of traumatizing. I wanted to focus on something better and leave it in the past and focus on wrestling, focus on my schoolwork ... My coaches, my friends, my family just helped me get through it.”
Higley was incredibly grateful for the support he received from not only those close to him, but people from throughout Towanda and the entire wrestling community.
“The amount of support was just crazy. I had people I didn’t even know coming up to me and just asking me if I was OK, if I needed anything,” Higley said. “It was just so heartwarming because you don’t realize how much the community means to you or how much they actually care about you until something like that happens — which I hope happens to nobody else. But it’s like, there’s people out there for you.”
Higley, who was part of a young but talented Towanda squad in 2021-22, turned in a solid season on the mat with a 21-14 record and a third-place finish at sectionals. He would go on to take seventh at districts and qualify for regionals.
“We have a great team. I think we had (eight) starting freshmen in the lineup. I’m very competitive. I set high goals for myself. I want to be at the Hershey Giant Center and be on the PIAA podium. That’s my biggest goal and so last season was kind of a bummer, making it to the regional tournament and falling out there,” he said. “I’m pushing myself to be the best and try to make it as far as I can go. “
While last year’s Towanda squad did feature eight freshmen in the starting lineup, most were in the lower weight classes. Higley was the Knights’ starter at 172 pounds — a weight class that features mostly upperclassmen.
“Definitely wrestling a lot of older guys, I mean, at the beginning of the year I didn’t get to wrestle many matches until January because I had a bum knee, but going in I was kind of nervous. From junior high to high school, it’s a big jump,” Higley said. “You’re wrestling good kids, kids who are solid all around — you have to be good to win matches. It definitely helped build my confidence as I started winning matches and as I started realizing, ‘Hey, you can compete with these guys. It doesn’t matter about age or anything like that, you just have to wrestle.’”
Higley believes this group of Knights has a chance to be really good — and he knows getting to learn from a wrestling legend like Towanda head coach Bill Sexton as well as guys like Sluyter and Mike Maurer will only help them reach their goals.
“It’s awesome. I think we have one of the best coaching staffs in all of District IV, maybe even the state,” Higley said. “Coach Sluyter, he’s hard on you but you know it’s because he wants you to be at your best, to be at the top of your game. Coach Sexton is a legend in the sport of wrestling. I think he might be second in all-time wins in Pennsylvania, just a great coach. Coach Maurer, he’s there to push you every day, help you with your technique, just show you things to better your game.”
And for Higley, the goal for the 2022-23 season is to get his name on the wall of champions heading into the Towanda wrestling room.
“Goals heading into my sophomore season are the same, I want to win sectionals, win districts, win regionals. I want to make it to PIAA states and be on the podium there. That’s the goal,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.