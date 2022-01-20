Towanda's hot start was not enough to top Wellsboro

TOWANDA — The Towanda boys basketball team scored 27 points in the first quarter and led by 11 points, but Wellsboro stormed back to win 59-52 on Wednesday night.
The Black Knights have shown glimpses of their offensive talent, but everything came to fruition against Wellsboro in the first quarter.
Wellsboro’s Conner Adams made a layup to cut Towanda’s lead to 13-10 with just over three minutes remaining in the quarter.
The Hornets called a timeout that ended up swinging the momentum in Towanda’s favor.
Towanda’s Dante Ottaviani made a corner three and on the next possession Elias Shrawder nailed a three to put Towanda up 19-12.
On the following two possessions, Shrawder scored a top of the key jumper and Teagan Irish finished a put back layup extending Towanda’s lead to 23-12.
Holding a 27-16 lead after one quarter, Towanda couldn’t replicate its success in the second quarter.
Wellsboro shifted to a 2-3 zone and the Black Knights struggled to create the same driving lanes as before and open looks on the perimeter were harder to come by.
The Hornets outscored Towanda 14-4 in the second quarter to cut Towanda’s lead to 31-30 at halftime.
“They went to their 2-3 zone, we simply just struggled with how quick and scrappy they were with recovering,” Towanda head coach Landon Henry said. “They could rotate quickly, and just take away our shooters.”
The third quarter was a slog for both teams. Towanda still couldn’t regain its offensive rhythm and Wellsboro led 40-38 after the third quarter.
“The game isn’t a race, it’s about taking care of the ball on offense,” Henry said. “I think in the first half we scored really, really fast, gave them a lot of time to creep back in and close the gap.”
Towanda scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to keep up with Liam Manning and Wellsboro.
Manning scored 20 points, Darryn Callahan scored 17 points and Conner Adams scored 14 points for Wellsboro.
For the Black Knights, Irish scored 17 points, Shrawder finished with 16, and Ottaviani chipped in nine.
In regards to closing out games better, Henry said that his team is still trying to figure that out.
“Just plays into our guys believing, and not getting a sense of fear of something that feels unfamiliar,” Henry said. “Welcoming the thought of extending the lead, or earning a victory, as opposed to worrying about it.
Towanda is back in action on Thursday, traveling to face Cowanesque Valley at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.