When it came to choosing a college, Lycoming offered everything that Towanda’s Trent Kithcart was looking for.
It’s a strong football program. They have a good business program, and they are close to home.
“It’s close to home, it’s a small school, I like it,” Kithcart said on Thursday as he signed to play football at the Division III school.
While this was an odd football season with Covid shortening the season, and causing many games to get lost, Kithcart still got noticed.
“They (the coaches) came to my last game and I guess they liked what they saw,” Kithcart said.
Kithcart will play defensive end in college, and for the Towanda senior there are some things he is working on before he gets to college.
“Just keep getting stronger,” Kithcart said.
Kithcart is excited to play at the collegiate level.
“I’m very excited to have a solid all-around team,” Kithcart said.
While the competition will be different in college, Kithcart is up to the challenge.
“I’ve seen it before, I’m not too worried,” the Towanda senior said of bigger, older competition.
This year Kithcart was a senior leader for the Black Knights. Next year he’ll be a freshman in college.
“Yeah (It will be different), but I’m excited for it,” Kithcart said. “I’ve been there before (being a freshman) and it was a fun experience.”
Kithcart enjoyed talking to the Lycoming coaches.
“They were nice, they were cool.”
And, he is happy to find a school that has a good program for him academically.
“I am going for business,” Kithcart said. “They are a good business school.”
Being close to home is a nice bonus for Kithcart at Lycoming.
“I like it because I can come home pretty much any weekend, when I want, and they (his family) can come to the games and drive out pretty often to.”
Lycoming has a lot of former Pennsylvania, and even District 4 players, and Kithcart knows he will know some of his teammates.
“I recognized a lot of the schools when I saw the guys that visited with me,” Kithcart.
