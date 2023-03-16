Towanda's Perry heading to Misericordia to play golf

TOWANDA — Towanda senior Paige Perry is heading to the next level to play golf as she is planning on competing for Misericordia University next season.
“I’m excited. I had a lot of fun during the regular season the past two years, and I am really excited to further my career (at Misericordia),” said Perry, who signed with Misericordia surrounded by family as well as Towanda coaches and administrators earlier this week.
Towanda athletic director and golf coach Paul Lantz had asked Perry to give golf a try a couple years ago — and it certainly worked out well for the now college-bound golfer.
“I was just trying something new, and was decent at it,” Perry recalled.
Perry was looking at several schools and even got a scholarship offer, but in the end Misericordia was the right fit for her.
“I had a couple of schools I was looking at. I got a Division-II scholarship to go play at Seton Hill, but Misericordia just felt so homey, and their atmosphere was amazing,” explained Perry, who said the coaches and team at Misericordia won her over.
Perry will have to adjust to a split season in college golf — where they play part of their season in the fall and the rest in the spring.
“I’m actually really excited. I wish we had spring golf here,” Perry said.
Perry will hit the links this spring and summer to work on her game as she prepares for her first college season.
“I’m really working on driving and putting before I head down,” said Perry.
Perry will major in sports management with plans on taking the pre-Doctorate of Physical Therapy track.
