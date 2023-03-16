Towanda's Perry heading to Misericordia to play golf

Towanda senior Paige Perry signed to play college golf at Misericordia University earlier this week.

 Photo Provided

TOWANDA — Towanda senior Paige Perry is heading to the next level to play golf as she is planning on competing for Misericordia University next season.

“I’m excited. I had a lot of fun during the regular season the past two years, and I am really excited to further my career (at Misericordia),” said Perry, who signed with Misericordia surrounded by family as well as Towanda coaches and administrators earlier this week.