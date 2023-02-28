WILLIAMSPORT — Each year at the PIAA District IV Class AA Wrestling Championships, there seems to be a surprise champion that not many are talking about coming into the tournament. And, this year, it was Towanda’s Sawyer Robinson.
Robinson proved the doubters wrong and swept through the district field at 189 pounds to take home the sophomore’s first district championship.
Robinson actually lost a recent wrestle-off to teammate Mason Higley at the 172-pound class, but it clearly worked out for the best.
“I started gaining weight, after that, to get ready for it,” Robinson said. “I knew everybody’s open competition (at 189). Everybody can beat everybody.”
Towanda head coach Bill Sexton was thrilled with how Robinson wrestled.
“He’s a 172-pounder wrestling up a weight class because he can’t get in the line-up. He works. His style and technique is completely different than anybody else. He’s got that long, lean, muscular kind of strength from that. You know, it’s just been a great year for him, and hopefully, it keeps rolling a little bit longer,” Sexton said.
Robinson started his tournament with a first-round bye, and beat Ryder Zulkowski of Shamokin, 8-6 in the quartferinals. From there, he advanced to the semifinals against the central section champion, Nick Wharton of Bloomsburg. But, he won another close match, topping the Panther 5-3.
He met Loyalsock’s Kaden Rodarmel in the final.
Rodarmel had the first takedown in the match, as he made it look easy getting to Robinson’s legs. But, the Black Knight got an escape, before a crucial sequence at the end of the first period that saw Robinson get a takedown in the final seconds of the period as he controlled the far leg just in time before the buzzer, making an adjustment in the last five seconds.
No points were scored in the second period, but Robinson rode Rodarmel hard, preventing an escape and tiring out the Lancer, as he went to the third period up 3-2 with choice.
He chose bottom and got a quick escape. Rodarmel tied the match up with another nice leg attack, but a Robinson escape and takedown in the final seconds secured his 7-4 win.
Robinson overcame a slow start to win, something that Sexton said he’s been doing all year.
“He’s kind of a slow starter, which is something we’ve got to continue to work on with him,” Sexton said. “He’s been behind, he had to come back in two of the matches, maybe all three of them, but definitely two of them. And it’s been something all year long, but he has the ability to not get down, and he comes back, scores points, and has had just a wonderful season for us.”
Robinson is the second overall seed heading into this weekend’s Northeast Regional Championships and will take on the winner of of Elk Lake’s John Tyler and Milton’s Cael Bastian in the quarterfinals.
