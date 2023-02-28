Robinson districts

Towanda’s Sawyer Robinson controls an opponent during the District IV Championships on Saturday.

 Review Photo/ED BOARDMAN

WILLIAMSPORT — Each year at the PIAA District IV Class AA Wrestling Championships, there seems to be a surprise champion that not many are talking about coming into the tournament. And, this year, it was Towanda’s Sawyer Robinson.

Robinson proved the doubters wrong and swept through the district field at 189 pounds to take home the sophomore’s first district championship.